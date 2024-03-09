All NPC & Hires locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Character hires and vendors are back and stronger than ever in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.
Though Fortnite made a big show of the ancient Greek gods, goddesses, and mythic creatures coming in Chapter Five, season two, they’re not the only new folk in town. You can find several popular Fortnite skins all over the new POIs of the season two map. The best part is these characters are not just mere decor; they can either sell goodies or lend a hand on the battlefield. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find every NPC in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.
How to hire characters in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
You can hire some NPCs by interacting with them in Fortnite. On the interaction wheel, look for the option with the character icon and a plus sign to recruit them. Select it twice, pay the price, and you’ll have a new ally on your team.
Each recruited character has a specialty, like healing or scouting chests, but they all fire at enemies within sight. You can command them to Follow, Move, Stop, or Revive you with the Middle Mouse Button on PC and Left D-Pad on consoles.
Recruited characters have the handy ability to teleport, eliminating the need to wait for them or shuffle seats in vehicles—although it’s always courteous to make space. However, they’re not immune to storm and enemy damage, so be sure to keep them sheltered.
You can only recruit one NPC at a time. But if you’re playing Duo, Trio, or Squad, each party member can get a plus one.
All characters for hire in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Here’s a table with every character you can hire in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, and where you can find them, together with their specialty, and price.
|NPC appearance
|NPC name
|Location
|Specialty
|Description
|Price
|Artemis
|At Lavish Lair’s entrance
|Scout Specialist
|Scans the area nearby every 60 seconds and marks enemies with red and chests with yellow.
|250 gold bars
|Meowscles
|Villa south of Reckless Railways
|Heavy Specialist
|Throws Cluster Clingers at enemies
|250 gold bars
|Myna
|In Rebel’s Roost forest
|Scout Specialist
|Scans the area nearby every 60 seconds and marks enemies with red and chests with yellow.
|250 gold bars
|Laguna
|In a snowy outpost west of Grand Glacier
|Medic Specialist
|Throws healing items at you and your squad every 60 seconds.
|250 gold bars
|Bravo Leader
|Near Snooty Steppes vending machine
|Supply Specialist
|Drops random weapon ammo every 60 seconds.
|250 gold bars
|Poseidon
|By the train tracks in Reckless Railways
|Heavy Specialist
|Throws Cluster Clingers at enemies.
|250 gold bars
|Aphrodite
|In the house west of Marigold’s mansion
|Medic Specialist
|Throws healing items at you and your squad every 60 seconds.
|250 gold bars
|Spartan Assassin
|By the DJ booth east of Classy Courts
|Supply Specialist
|Drops random weapon ammo every 60 seconds.
|250 gold bars
All vendor NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Here is a table with every NPC and what they sell in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two:
|NPC appearance
|NPC name
|Location
|Items for sale
|Price
|Artemis
|At Lavish Lair’s entrance
|Huntress DMR
|300 gold bars
|Meowscles
|Villa south of Reckless Railways
|Gatekeeper Shotgun
|300 gold bars
|Myna
|In Rebel’s Roost forest
|Reaper Sniper Rifle
|300 gold bars
|Laguna
|In a snowy outpost west of Grand Glacier
|Thunder Burst SMG
|300 gold bars
|Bravo Leader
|Near Snooty Steppes vending machine
|Warforged Assault Rifle
|300 gold bars
|Poseidon
|By the train tracks in Reckless Railways
|Warforged Assault Rifle
Two Chug Splash
|300 gold bars
120 gold bars
|Medusa
|Hanging in the vineyards of Fencing Fields
|Prop Disguise
Shockwave Grenade
|50 gold bars
200 gold bars
|Marigold
|In her Mansion’s garden
|Ranger Pistol
Wings of Icarus
|300 gold bars
300 gold bars
|Aphrodite
|In the house west of Marigold’s mansion
|Harbinger SMG
|300 gold bars
|Spartan Assassin
|By the DJ booth east of Classy Courts
|Huntress DMR
|300 gold bars
|Brutus
|At Pleasant Piazza’s square
|Frenzy Auto Shotgun
Five Bandages
|300 gold bars
125 gold bars
|Jules
|Lavish Lair gas station
|Gatekeeper Shotgun
Shockwave Grenade
|300 gold bars
200 gold bars
|Skye
|Roaming the port north of Classy Courts
|Harbinger SMG
Wings of Icarus
|300 gold bars
300 gold bars
|TMNTina
|Inside the Ship it Express building near Pleasant Piazza
|Hammer Pump Shotgun
Two Cluster Clinger
|300 gold bars
200 gold bars
|Hope
|Inside Grand Glacier’s mansion
|Rift to Go
Reaper Sniper Rifle
|300 gold bars
300 gold bars