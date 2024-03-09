Category:
All NPC & Hires locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Hired cat muscle.
Mar 9, 2024
Character recruiting an NPC Fortnite
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Character hires and vendors are back and stronger than ever in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Though Fortnite made a big show of the ancient Greek gods, goddesses, and mythic creatures coming in Chapter Five, season two, they’re not the only new folk in town. You can find several popular Fortnite skins all over the new POIs of the season two map. The best part is these characters are not just mere decor; they can either sell goodies or lend a hand on the battlefield. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find every NPC in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

How to hire characters in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Character recruiting an NPC Fortnite
A buff cat is a girl’s best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can hire some NPCs by interacting with them in Fortnite. On the interaction wheel, look for the option with the character icon and a plus sign to recruit them. Select it twice, pay the price, and you’ll have a new ally on your team.

Each recruited character has a specialty, like healing or scouting chests, but they all fire at enemies within sight. You can command them to Follow, Move, Stop, or Revive you with the Middle Mouse Button on PC and Left D-Pad on consoles.

Recruited characters have the handy ability to teleport, eliminating the need to wait for them or shuffle seats in vehicles—although it’s always courteous to make space. However, they’re not immune to storm and enemy damage, so be sure to keep them sheltered.

You can only recruit one NPC at a time. But if you’re playing Duo, Trio, or Squad, each party member can get a plus one.

All characters for hire in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Map with all NPCs Fortnite
Your new best buddies. Image via Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports

Here’s a table with every character you can hire in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, and where you can find them, together with their specialty, and price.

NPC appearanceNPC nameLocationSpecialtyDescriptionPrice
ArtemisAt Lavish Lair’s entranceScout SpecialistScans the area nearby every 60 seconds and marks enemies with red and chests with yellow.250 gold bars
MeowsclesVilla south of Reckless RailwaysHeavy SpecialistThrows Cluster Clingers at enemies250 gold bars
MynaIn Rebel’s Roost forestScout SpecialistScans the area nearby every 60 seconds and marks enemies with red and chests with yellow.250 gold bars
LagunaIn a snowy outpost west of Grand GlacierMedic SpecialistThrows healing items at you and your squad every 60 seconds.250 gold bars
Bravo LeaderNear Snooty Steppes vending machineSupply SpecialistDrops random weapon ammo every 60 seconds.250 gold bars
PoseidonBy the train tracks in Reckless RailwaysHeavy SpecialistThrows Cluster Clingers at enemies.250 gold bars
AphroditeIn the house west of Marigold’s mansionMedic SpecialistThrows healing items at you and your squad every 60 seconds.250 gold bars
Spartan AssassinBy the DJ booth east of Classy CourtsSupply SpecialistDrops random weapon ammo every 60 seconds.250 gold bars

All vendor NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

All NPC Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Items for sale. Image via Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports

Here is a table with every NPC and what they sell in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two:

NPC appearanceNPC nameLocationItems for salePrice
ArtemisAt Lavish Lair’s entranceHuntress DMR300 gold bars
MeowsclesVilla south of Reckless RailwaysGatekeeper Shotgun300 gold bars
MynaIn Rebel’s Roost forestReaper Sniper Rifle300 gold bars
LagunaIn a snowy outpost west of Grand GlacierThunder Burst SMG300 gold bars
Bravo LeaderNear Snooty Steppes vending machineWarforged Assault Rifle300 gold bars
PoseidonBy the train tracks in Reckless RailwaysWarforged Assault Rifle
Two Chug Splash		300 gold bars
120 gold bars
MedusaHanging in the vineyards of Fencing FieldsProp Disguise
Shockwave Grenade		50 gold bars
200 gold bars
MarigoldIn her Mansion’s gardenRanger Pistol
Wings of Icarus		300 gold bars
300 gold bars
AphroditeIn the house west of Marigold’s mansionHarbinger SMG300 gold bars
Spartan AssassinBy the DJ booth east of Classy CourtsHuntress DMR300 gold bars
BrutusAt Pleasant Piazza’s squareFrenzy Auto Shotgun
Five Bandages		300 gold bars
125 gold bars
JulesLavish Lair gas stationGatekeeper Shotgun
Shockwave Grenade		300 gold bars
200 gold bars
SkyeRoaming the port north of Classy CourtsHarbinger SMG
Wings of Icarus		300 gold bars
300 gold bars
TMNTinaInside the Ship it Express building near Pleasant PiazzaHammer Pump Shotgun
Two Cluster Clinger		300 gold bars
200 gold bars
HopeInside Grand Glacier’s mansionRift to Go
Reaper Sniper Rifle		300 gold bars
300 gold bars
