All NPC & Hires locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Character hires and vendors are back and stronger than ever in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Though Fortnite made a big show of the ancient Greek gods, goddesses, and mythic creatures coming in Chapter Five, season two, they’re not the only new folk in town. You can find several popular Fortnite skins all over the new POIs of the season two map. The best part is these characters are not just mere decor; they can either sell goodies or lend a hand on the battlefield. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find every NPC in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

How to hire characters in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

A buff cat is a girl’s best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can hire some NPCs by interacting with them in Fortnite. On the interaction wheel, look for the option with the character icon and a plus sign to recruit them. Select it twice, pay the price, and you’ll have a new ally on your team.

Each recruited character has a specialty, like healing or scouting chests, but they all fire at enemies within sight. You can command them to Follow, Move, Stop, or Revive you with the Middle Mouse Button on PC and Left D-Pad on consoles.

Recruited characters have the handy ability to teleport, eliminating the need to wait for them or shuffle seats in vehicles—although it’s always courteous to make space. However, they’re not immune to storm and enemy damage, so be sure to keep them sheltered.

You can only recruit one NPC at a time. But if you’re playing Duo, Trio, or Squad, each party member can get a plus one.

All characters for hire in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Your new best buddies. Image via Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports

Here’s a table with every character you can hire in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, and where you can find them, together with their specialty, and price.

NPC appearance NPC name Location Specialty Description Price Artemis At Lavish Lair’s entrance Scout Specialist Scans the area nearby every 60 seconds and marks enemies with red and chests with yellow. 250 gold bars Meowscles Villa south of Reckless Railways Heavy Specialist Throws Cluster Clingers at enemies 250 gold bars Myna In Rebel’s Roost forest Scout Specialist Scans the area nearby every 60 seconds and marks enemies with red and chests with yellow. 250 gold bars Laguna In a snowy outpost west of Grand Glacier Medic Specialist Throws healing items at you and your squad every 60 seconds. 250 gold bars Bravo Leader Near Snooty Steppes vending machine Supply Specialist Drops random weapon ammo every 60 seconds. 250 gold bars Poseidon By the train tracks in Reckless Railways Heavy Specialist Throws Cluster Clingers at enemies. 250 gold bars Aphrodite In the house west of Marigold’s mansion Medic Specialist Throws healing items at you and your squad every 60 seconds. 250 gold bars Spartan Assassin By the DJ booth east of Classy Courts Supply Specialist Drops random weapon ammo every 60 seconds. 250 gold bars

All vendor NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Items for sale. Image via Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports

Here is a table with every NPC and what they sell in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two: