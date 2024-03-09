How to hit an opponent with Wings of Icarus Dive Bomb attack in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

One of the Kickstart quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 challenges you to hit an opponent with Wings of Icarus Dive Bomb attack. To do this, you first need to find a Wings of Icarus, and then you need to find an opponent and successfully Dive Bomb them.

Wings of Icarus is an Epic Fortnite item that grants you the power of flight and, more importantly, the power to Dive Bomb. Just as in the Greek myth, the Wings of Icarus can “melt” if you use them for too long, or if you take too much damage while in flight. The good news is that this actually triggers a kind of emergency Dive Bomb so, with a bit of luck, it can work in your favor.

Where to find Wings of Icarus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

You can find Wings of Icarus all over the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wings of Icarus are very likely to be found in Olympus Chests, but can also often be found in Standard Chests. Olympus Chests are mostly found at the Mount Olympus location, but there are quite a few scattered around the rest of the map too. I found Wings of Icarus in both Olympus and Standard chests, mostly in the northwestern part of the map, in or near The Underworld.

How to use Wings of Icarus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

You don’t have to shout “Weeee!” when you take off, but you totally should. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve found, collected, and equipped a Wings of Icarus, simply press the fire button to use them. This will make you take flight, launching yourself high into the air and gliding gently forwards. Once you’re in the air, controlling the Wings of Icarus is much like the glider and various other flying powers in Fortnite, but with a few unique features.

To boost, either click the left stick in or press the fire button. This will make you dash forward through the air, a bit like the Underworld Dash but with more speed and distance. If you want more height, then hold the jump button to ascend. And if you’re under attack, use L1/LB R1/RB to dodge from side to side.

Finally, there’s the all-important Dive Bomb attack. This is triggered using the aim button, which I found a little confusing at first. When triggered, the Dive Bomb will make you perform a ground slam below and slightly in front of you. It does 60 damage if you manage to hit an opponent with it.

How to hit an opponent with Wings of Icarus Dive Bomb attack

There’s an opponent visible between my feet and the bottom of the screen. Time to Dive Bomb! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The trick to hitting an opponent with the Dive Bomb attack is to ignore your targeting reticle and instead launch the attack when an opponent is almost directly beneath you. You get about a second to aim the Dive Bomb after you activate it, but this isn’t enough time to correct if you’re already way off target.

And that’s about as direct a hit as you can get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The important thing is to trigger it when an opponent is in about the right place—below and slightly in front of you. Then you can fine-tune your aim between triggering the attack and actually launching it.