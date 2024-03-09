How to dash 3 times in 10 seconds while affected by Underworld Dash in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

One of the Kickstart Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 challenges you to dash 3 times in 10 seconds while affected by Underworld Dash. But it doesn’t tell you what Underworld Dash is, or how to do it. The only clue you get is a marker on The Underworld.

Recommended Videos

It took me a couple of rounds to figure out how to Underworld Dash in Fortnite. I figured out how to become affected by Underworld Dash pretty quickly, but it wasn’t obvious how to perform a dash when affected by it. I assumed it would somehow involve dashing by clicking the left stick, but it doesn’t.

How to get affected by Underworld Dash in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The quickest way to get Underworld Dash is to drop directly into the River Styx. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you track this quest, then you’ll get a map marker highlighting The Underworld location, and you might think you have to go to that exact location to complete the quest. But you don’t. To get affected by Underworld Dash, you just have to touch the River Styx, which is all of the green glowing water that starts in The Underworld, but also passes through Grim Gate and Restored Reels, as well as almost reaching all the way to Rebel’s Roost.

You don’t need to fully immerse yourself in the River Styx to get affected by Underworld Dash. A quick paddle will do. Once you’ve made contact with the River Styx, you’ll notice three spooky green skulls hovering around your character. I actually thought these were part of the Cerberus outfit at first, but they’re not. They indicate that you’re affected by Underworld Dash, and the effect lasts for two minutes, after which time each Underworld Dash uses up a skull, and all three skulls are used up, you’re no longer affected.

How to Underworld Dash in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

It’s easy when you know how. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To Underworld Dash in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, press jump and then press jump again while you’re still in the air. You’ll magically dash forward through the air, and that is what an Underworld Dash is. As I mentioned earlier, I assumed it would be more like a sprint move, but it’s actually more like a double-jump. Remember though, it only works if you’ve taken a dip in the River Styx first.

How to dash 3 times in 10 seconds while affected by Underworld Dash

Quest complete! Onto the next one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve figured out how to Underworld Dash, then doing it three times in 10 seconds is pretty easy. Underworld Das has no cooldown and doesn’t have any kind of energy or stamina cost. So you can easily do three of them one after the other by basically just spamming the jump button. You’ll certainly be able to pull it off long before Season 2 ends.