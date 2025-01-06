One-armed Fortnite player proves there’s no limit to human adaptability

We all have the type of friend who would brag about how they are so great at Fortnite that they could beat you in a one-on-one with one arm tied behind their back. Well, there’s a streamer who proves that the claim may not be as far-fetched as you think.

In 2007, Lefty, then 13, was on a road trip with his family and got into an accident on the freeway. Telling the full story on his YouTube channel, the streamer and skateboarder described the horrible moment he realized he had lost his right arm in the car accident.

“I woke up in the middle of the freeway and I’m just laying there like, man, this is crazy. Some guy comes up and he has these big, reflective sunglasses on and he’s asking me questions like ‘what day is it, what’s your name’. With his big reflective glasses, I can kind of see my reflection and I can kind of see my arm is like spaghetti noodle and I’m like, there is no way that’s real. And then I hear somebody yell, ‘We gotta find this kid’s other arm!’ and I was like, god damn it they are definitely talking about me.”

Lefty was able to go home after a failed attempt to reattach his arm, a skin graft, and a period of recovery. Before the accident, the teenager had been trying to master Guitar Hero, so he decided to see if he could manage without his right arm. Amazingly, he tried to play using his foot to strum for a while, but it soon became frustrating and uncomfortable. Lefty realized he could use his “nub” where he lost his arm, as it acted like a finger, and he conquered Guitar Hero once more.

Through the years, the gamer trained himself to play one-handed with a controller, never letting the lack of an arm get in the way of his gaming. You only have to watch his streams to see how he managed this. His upbeat outlook on life and can-do attitude meant he could focus on doing what he loved, even if it meant adapting to a new way of doing things.

Lefty’s story shows his passion and dedication to gaming, never letting the loss affect his enjoyment of his hobby. He has since created a community by streaming on YouTube and Twitch and spends the rest of his time skateboarding like a pro. If you watch his streams, you can see how he deftly manages to use a controller with one hand, sniping enemies better than many two-handed players and winning matches in Fortnite and Call of Duty. With a laid-back confidence and infectious enthusiasm, Lefty is a real pleasure to watch.

