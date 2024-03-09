Category:
When does Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 end?

How long do you have to play?
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Mar 8, 2024 10:42 pm
Zeus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Fortnite Chapter Five, season two sends players back to the time of Greek gods and goddesses, giving the island unique points of interest like the Underworld and Mount Olympus. So, how long will this season last?

Fortnite seasons can last anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of months. The past season took place from Dec. 3, 2023, to March 8, 2024, and it was definitely one of the longer ones. The sweet spot is usually somewhere in between, and I love it when seasons are two months long. That gives you more than enough time to finish the battle pass and explore the new zones, but the meta doesn’t get stale.

Fortnite Chapter 5, season two is on track to hit that sweet spot, and here’s when it ends.

What is the end date for Fortnite Chapter Five Season Two?

Floor is Lava key artwork with players standing on the building surrounded by lava
Season two should end on May 24. Image via Epic Games

Epic still hasn’t revealed the exact end date for Chapter Five, season two, but the battle pass is available until May 24, 2024, making everyone believe this date should mark the end of the season. Usually, when you can’t progress your battle pass anymore, that means the season is over. On top of that, the battle pass expires at 2am CT, and servers normally go down at that time because of the scheduled maintenance. 

Fortnite leaker HYPEX also mentioned the same date, as well as the Fortnite News page on X (formerly Twitter). So, it seems this season will last a little over two months, which should be more than enough time to get all the goodies from the battle pass, including the Korra skin

If you don’t know what’s awaiting you in Chapter Five, season two, I recommend you read our patch notes as well as our guide covering all points of interest and new locations. Honestly, this is one of the richest seasons I’ve seen in a while, and you should definitely check it out if you have the time. 

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.