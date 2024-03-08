Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during Chapter 5, season 2 downtime

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two kicks off today, March 8. But with the servers offline, players are waiting and wondering when they’ll finally be able to jump into the battle royale.

The game is unavailable, and Epic Games has failed to provide details on when it might return online. Don’t worry, though. Here’s everything you need to know about the current downtime.

Why are the Fortnite servers down?

The Fortnite servers are offline simply because they are getting updated. As expected, Chapter Five, season two is a hefty update, so it’s no surprise to see the servers down for a few hours while Epic rolls everything out.

The servers will be online soon. Image via Epic Games

Fortunately, as soon as everything is ready, the servers will return to their former glory, and we have a good idea of when exactly it might be.

When will Fortnite servers be back online?

The servers went down around 2am CT time, and the game is usually updated between 1am and 5am CT (8am and 12pm CET). In this case, the servers shouldn’t take more than two to three hours maximum before they’re online again, meaning everything should return to normal at 5am at the latest. That is just speculation, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Luckily, Epic Games already posted the patch notes on Fortnite’s official page, so there’s no doubt the game servers are currently being updated. With that in mind, we’re almost certain the servers will be online soon. Follow Fortnite’s server status for the latest updates.