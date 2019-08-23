Is Fortnite down? How to check problems, outages, and server status

Epic Games has the daunting task of maintaining the most popular battle royale game for 250 million players. But there’s always a way for Fortnite players to see if there are any problems with the game.

If you’re experiencing any issues or error messages while playing Fortnite, visit Epic’s status page to see if the game is functioning properly.

Fortnite is experiencing minimal problems right now. The vast majority of issues that are reported tend to concern server connection, while a small number of reports regard log-in failures, according to DownDetector. The game is running smoothly for most, however.

As of Aug. 23, Epic has disabled stats that usually show up on player’s career pages. But your stats won’t be affected while Epic is receiving updates. All stats will be shown as zeros for the time being. Once they’re re-enabled, your stats will still change like normal. Leaderboards may be experiencing issues, according to Epic.

The official Fortnite Twitter account releases all public content updates as soon as they go live. It focuses on ensuring that players are aware of any current issues. Planned maintenance tends to follow large updates.

Players can continue to expect updates from Epic after the B.R.U.T.E. mechs were nerfed in the most recent v10.10 patch.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter MOISTY MIRE COMING BAAAACK!!!????? image via: @ImEntoYT

For further updates, some eagle-eyed people in the Fortnite community noticed that Moisty Mire could be the next point of interest to return after seeing a rift beacon in the desert biome.

This article will be updated if more ways to track the status of Fortnite are discovered.