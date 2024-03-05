All teasers, skins, and leaks for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is looming, and with it comes a barrage of burning questions, leaks, and teasers.

As the next season of Fortnite approaches, the excitement is palpable. The official Fortnite team has been stoking the fires of anticipation with teasers galore. With the Ancient Greek theme and Pandora’s box thrown wide open, we’re just counting down the days until season two drops, ready to dive into all the epic new content—and maybe farming XP in the creative maps before the current battle pass is wiped off the game. Here’s every skin, leak, and teaser for the upcoming season.

Every official teaser for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two

Constellations

Twinkle, twinkle. Image via Epic Games

Pandora’s box held eight constellations for us to discover before all its chains broke. These celestial patterns weren’t just beckoning us to delve deeper into astrology, though, as each represents a mythical Greek figure that could potentially come to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season two. These include Zeus, Cerberus, Hades, Aphrodite, Poseidon, Medusa, Artemis, and Ares.

Zeus

Feel the thunder. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite‘s second teaser came via a tweet on X featuring an image of the god of Olympus carrying a grenade and his iconic thunder. As anticipated by the first teaser, Zeus’ thunder is formatted like a constellation. I can’t wait to see this particular aspect of constellations play out in the upcoming season.

Wings and flying

Flying? Flying mounts? Image via FortniteBR News on X

On March 1, Mark Rein, vice president of Epic Games, casually dropped the word “Wings” for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two before going radio silent. Four days later, Fortnite Leaks & News echoed this information on X, saying we might be able to do something else besides walking and sprinting. This implies the third action might be flying.

Hades

New grapple hook? Image via Epic Games

Zeus might think he’s the star of the show in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, but his rival Hades isn’t about to let him steal the spotlight. According to Fortnite’s socials, Hades is set to make an appearance in the upcoming season, and he’s bringing his toys with him.

All Fortnite Chapter Five, season two leaks

Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collab

Here for the Appa Glider. Image via Nickelodeon

Mention of Avatar: The Last Airbender was found in Fortnite‘s API, which suggests we might get a collab between the two franchises in Chapter Five, season two, similar to the TMNT one in season one. So far, the only mention of an Aang Skin, an Appa Glider, and an Avatar-related questline has been confirmed by ShiinaBR, a major Fortnite leaker.

Jujutsu Kaisen wave two

More Jujutsu Kaisen skins, please. Image via Epic Games

Season two is rumored to have a new Skin Cup for Jujutsu Kaisen, which could easily mean Fortnite will be adding more Jujutsu Kaisen skins and cosmetics in the upcoming season.

Young Kratos

A Greek Kratos wouldn’t hurt. Image via Epic Games

While the official Fortnite team hasn’t confirmed anything yet, the overarching theme of Ancient Greece opens up the possibility of the Gaming Legends Series Kratos skin making a comeback. And if my hopes for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two materialize, we might even see a younger, Greek-style Kratos included.

Fortnite Skins coming in Chapter Five, season two

Festival season two Skins

Just as Lady Gaga and The Weeknd made waves in the past season, we’re anticipating new Fortnite Festival skins in season two, as anticipated by HYPEX. Here’s to hoping we see some major headliners join the lineup as the season progresses. Since Ariana Grande is dropping an album in March, I wouldn’t put it past Fortnite to have her skin make a comeback in the shop.

Greek Gods skins

If the constellations unveiled by Pandora’s Box are any indication, we can expect a Fortnite skin for major Greek mythical figures, as found by HYPEX. This includes Zeus, who besides a teaser, has no official survey image, Cerberus, Hades, Aphrodite, Medusa, Artemis, Ares, and Odyssey. Poseidon is confirmed as well, though a survey image hasn’t been found either.

Odyssey Skin Variants

Odyssey is already in Fortnite and brought a few quests with her, but she will allegedly be available as a customizable skin when season two drops. According to this leak by ShiinaBR, she will be a free Ranked Skin with six color variants.

If your mind is already running wild with these skins, leaks, and teasers, why not take a look at the 10 things we’d like to see in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two?