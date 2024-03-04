10 things we want to see in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

As Fortnite Chapter Five’s second season looms, Epic continues to bombard us with promos for upcoming collabs, skins, and themes on their socials.

While season one didn’t exactly set the world on fire, especially in its final days, the prospect of fresh content brings much-needed relief, and I’m eagerly anticipating the next season in Fortnite. Despite the lack of concrete details from official Fortnite channels, the confirmed themes of Greek mythology and the potential addition of Avatar: The Last Airbender offer a glimpse into what lies ahead.

Young Kratos skin

A very Nordic Kratos skin. Image via Epic Games

A Kratos skin is already in Fortnite as part of the game’s Gaming Legends series, which also features Solid Snake. Fans of the first God of War trilogy will notice that this skin, though powdery white and fully bearded, is terribly Nordic. One of the styles even features a striking golden armor.

With Fortnite Chapter Five, season two being all about the Greeks, I hope they introduce a new Kratos skin, but with a more Greek style. I know many gamers like me wouldn’t refuse a chance to purchase a Blades of Chaos pickaxe.

More Avatar skins

Just Aang? Image via Nickelodeon

Dataminers have uncovered hints of Avatar: The Last Airbender in the Fortnite API. The intel suggests we might soon see an Aang skin, both in regular Fortnite style and LEGO Fortnite style, along with accompanying quests. Similar to last season’s TMNT collaboration, which featured weekly quests and mythic weapons, the Fortnite community anticipates a similar treatment for Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Though Aang is the only skin confirmed by the data mine so far, I think it would be criminal not to include Zuko, Sokka, Toph Beifong, and Katara. Who knows, Korra might drop by as well.

Appa Glider, Momo backpack, and other cosmetics

We can’t have Aang sporting an uncommon pickaxe, can we? I wouldn’t dream of having him descend into the arena with a regular umbrella either. This air monk desperately needs his gear.

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two could include an Appa Glider, a Momo backpack, and other cosmetics. If this Avatar: The Last Airbender x Fortnite collab comes with a set of quests, these items should be among the rewards.

Element-based weapons

If the Ninja Turtles got Mythic Weapons, then why can’t Avatar get the same treatment? Perhaps there’s a sudden tsunami in Ritzy Riviera and a water-based weapon emerges. Or, after a heavy earthquake in Fencing Fields, an earth-based weapon is spotted between the cracks.

Whether these weapons should inflict any kind of elemental damage or not is up for debate, but bringing Avatar: The Last Airbender to Fortnite shouldn’t be just a matter of cosmetics.

Second wave of Jujutsu Kaisen

Yes. More Jujutsu Kaisen. Image via Epic Games

As a Fortnite anime skin collector, I’m particularly excited about the possibility of a second wave of Jujutsu Kaisen in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

As revealed by HYPEX, Fortnite seems to be working on a Jujutsu Kaisen Cup for season two. While this is unrelated to skins, cosmetics, and quests—the stuff we mortal folk care about—Fortnite Cups are usually tied to collabs. Here’s hoping this potential second wave brings even cuter skins and cosmetics to the shop.

Pegasus, Griffyn, and other creatures from Greek mythology

The Fortnite team has teased a theme called “Wings,” leaving players curious. Imagine seeing creatures like a Pegasus and a Gryphon added for map traversal. I know I would be glad to see that SUV get wiped from existence.

But what if they’re not just for getting around? They could replace Society Medallion bosses and pave the way for epic boss battles against formidable Greek beasts.

Olympus POI

A stairway to heaven? Image via Epic Games

If Greek creatures aren’t making an appearance in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, how about swapping out the Floating Island for Olympus? The concept is already there: Near the end of the match, wings spawn at the center of the map, replacing existing Zipper Lines. Equipping wings gives you a boost to reach none other than the home of the Greek Gods. I can already picture fluffy clouds that hide blue and silver chests with sweet, legendary loot.

Greek Gods and Goddesses NPCs

And who better to await us above the clouds than Zeus, Athena, Ares, and the rest of the Greek crew? Just imagine the kind of godly loot they’d have in store for us. Their skins will be allegedly available in the upcoming battle pass, according to some leaks.

It also wouldn’t hurt to have the option to hire the gods of Olympus to help you with the battle arena bloodbath down on the island. I can’t wait to fight everyone to death to hire Zeus.

Greek Gods’ Weapons

Can’t wait to play god. Image via Epic Games

In anticipation of Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, the game’s official X account has posted teasers of the Greek gods. There’s a certain humor in picturing Zeus wielding grenades, but one detail hasn’t escaped anyone’s attention: his constellation, Thunder.

Based on this sneak peek, it’s safe to assume the Greek gods may have a weapon of their own to share with us humans. Here’s hoping these are less chaotic than the TMNT mythic melee weapons.

Tempests and Tornados coming back

While the inaugural season of Chapter Five treated us to stunning vistas of Italian vineyards and beaches, let’s not overlook the Pandora’s box that was cracked open during Fortnite‘s mini-event, unleashing chaos in its wake.

It’s reasonable to anticipate more than just a health-sapping storm on the horizon. Brace yourselves for the possibility of Tempests, Tornados, Vortexes, and Lava hot on our heels.