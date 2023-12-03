How to get the Fortnite Solid Snake skin

Solid Snake is on his way into Fortnite in the new chapter, and he’s going to be a battlepass Bonus Skin. Here’s how to snag the legendary, stealthy soldier in the newest Fortnite season.

How to get Solid Snake in the Fortnite battlepass

The Solid Snake skin in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Typically, the Fortnite battlepass that contains the Solid Snake skin will cost around 950 V-Bucks, or you’ll need a subscription to Fortnite Crew. The maintenance required for the update has already begun, so by the time you read this, the new chapter will probably have dropped already.

The Solid Snake skin will either be in the “bonus” or “secret” reward track. You’ll have to complete bonus quests to get the skin, and it won’t be earnable by simply playing the game. As Snake is a bonus skin, he won’t be available until about a month of the battlepass’s lifespan has passed, and players will need to complete several difficult challenges along the way.

How many items come with the Solid Snake skin?

For the Metal Gear Solid lovers, there are several variants of the Solid Snake skin. There’s the classic Solid Snake, Old Snake from MGS4, and base Solid Snake with night vision googles. It appears that a comically small version of the Metal Gear Mk. II as back bling will be available, as will a MGS inspired wrap for weapon skins. A glider and a pickaxe variant for Snake will also be available.

Solid Snake in Fortnite isn’t an insult to the MGS series as much as it is proof that MGS is still notable in 2023. Anyone who’s anyone is in Fortnite, from Goku and the Master Chief to Patrick Mahomes and, now, Peter Griffin from Family Guy. Beyond the popularity argument, the only timeline more difficult to follow than Fortnite‘s loosely-defined story is the MGS story, which has plenty of absurd elements. Quiet breathes through her skin in MGSV, and Ocelot was possessed by the robot arm he got in MGS2, so let’s not worry about a silly cartoon battle royale.