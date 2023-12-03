Fortnite: How to get the Peter Griffin Family Guy skin

Family Guy is arriving in the latest season of Fortnite with an odd-looking Peter Griffin skin dropping into the battle royale.

While it might not be the modestly plump appearance we usually see in the show, a thin, leaner, and swoler version of Peter Griffin in available in this season’s battle pass. But when exactly can you add the skin to your ever-growing cast of metaverse characters?

How to unlock Peter Griffin in Fortnite

To get the Peter Griffin skin, you must purchase the Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 1 battle pass, which costs 950 V-Bucks. Peter Griffin is awarded at level 70 of the Battle Pass, with a selection of Family Guy-themed items available around the same level.

These include Peter’s pickaxe, back bling, graffiti, and more, all based on gags from the show. There is also a selection of other Family Guy-related items and variants of the Peter Griffin skin after you complete the battle pass as bonus rewards.

With this release, we have to ask the question: Will more Family Guy characters come to Fortnite in the future? Stewie on some kind of robot feels like a no-brainer. Or is anything fair game now, with other FOX properties like The Simpsons, or even shows like American Dad? Stan Smith may not be as recognizable as Peter, but he would still be an interesting addition. Only time will tell.