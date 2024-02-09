The Fortnite TMNT collaboration has reached new heights with the Cowabunga event, and Master Splinter and The Shredder have now joined the fight.

Running from Feb. 9 to 27, the Cowabunga event has its own event pass, quests, and 22 rewards to earn along the way while enjoying some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fun in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Here are all of the quests and rewards as part of the Fortnite TMNT Cowabunga event and event pass.

What is Fortnite’s Cowabunga event?

Fortnite’s Cowabunga event is a crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that comes with its own event pass, challenges, and rewards. There are 22 total rewards to earn, with 11 free and 11 rewards as part of the upgraded event pass (1,000 V-Bucks).

All Fortnite Cowabunga rewards

The Shredder is here! Screenshot by Dot Esports

1,000 Ooze: Ninja Stance: Leo emote (Free) and Shredder’s Cape back bling (Upgraded Track)

Ninja Stance: Leo emote (Free) and Shredder’s Cape back bling (Upgraded Track) 2,000 Ooze: The Kuro Kabuto bass guitar (Free) and Maniacal Krang spray (Upgraded)

The Kuro Kabuto bass guitar (Free) and Maniacal Krang spray (Upgraded) 3,000 Ooze: Battle Pass level up (Free) and Battle Pass level up (Upgraded)

Battle Pass level up (Free) and Battle Pass level up (Upgraded) 4,000 Ooze: Ninja Stance: Donnie emote (Free) and Shredder’s Steel Claws (Upgraded)

Ninja Stance: Donnie emote (Free) and Shredder’s Steel Claws (Upgraded) 5,000 Ooze: TMNT Pizza back bling (Free) and Battle Prep emote (Upgraded)

TMNT Pizza back bling (Free) and Battle Prep emote (Upgraded) 6,000 Ooze: Battle Pass level up (Free) and Battle Pass level up (Upgraded)

Battle Pass level up (Free) and Battle Pass level up (Upgraded) 7,000 Ooze: Ninja Stance: Mikey emote (Free) and Shredder’s Glare emote (Upgraded)

Ninja Stance: Mikey emote (Free) and Shredder’s Glare emote (Upgraded) 8,000 Ooze: Outta the Bus loading screen (Free) and Super Shredder’s Cape back bling (Upgraded)

Outta the Bus loading screen (Free) and Super Shredder’s Cape back bling (Upgraded) 9,000 Ooze: Ooze item wrap (Free) and Lair Showdown loading screen (Upgraded)

Ooze item wrap (Free) and Lair Showdown loading screen (Upgraded) 10,000 Ooze: Ninja Stance: Raph emote (Free) and Super Shredder’s Steel Claws (Upgraded)

Ninja Stance: Raph emote (Free) and Super Shredder’s Steel Claws (Upgraded) 11,000 Ooze: Turtle Blimp glider (Free) and Super Shredder skin (Upgraded)

Krang! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing all six phases of Splinter’s Plan rewards the Krang back bling.

All Fortnite Cowabunga quests and phases

A ton of rewards to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all of the quests as part of the Splinter Assignment: The Ooze War quest collection in Fortnite.

Phase No. 1: Stick to the Shadows

Travel through sewer pipes in different Fortnite matches (400 Ooze)

Damage opponents with suppressed weapons (300 Ooze)

Search a Ninja Turtle Supply Drop (400 Ooze)

Use the EMP Stealth Camo item (300 Ooze)

Destroy Objects (300 Ooze)

Visit the lair and then travel East (300 Ooze)

Purchase Ninja Turtle Weapons from vending machines (300 Ooze)

Do an impossible difficulty trick on a Driftboard (300 Ooze)

Phase No. 2: Gear Up!

The next phase unlocks at 8am CT on Feb. 12.

Discover Quests

All rewards can also be earned through Creative maps, with a massive XP requirement for each phase that rewards 450 ooze per phase. The first phase, for example, requires 65,000 XP. If you don’t want to do the above quests, then simply earn XP in Creator Made Islands.