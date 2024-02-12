Fortnite’s inclusion of NPCs and AI characters is controversial for some, but it adds an interesting dynamic to battle royale matches.

Some boss characters can be killed to make them drop powerful items, while others walk around the map defending certain areas. Other NPCs are basically merchants who sell strong items, but others can even be added to your squad.

A specific list of Fortnite NPCs can be hired to have them follow you around, fight with you, protect you, or even heal you up with shields and other health items. And oftentimes, there are quests that require you to do exactly this.

Here’s how to hire a character in Fortnite Chapter Five, season one, along with where to find them on the map.

How to hire a character in Fortnite

This is the icon you need to see. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To hire a NPC character in Fortnite, walk up to them and interact with them. If they can be hired, it will be shown on the interaction wheel with the silhouette of a person with a plus sign next to it, as seen in the image above.

Not all NPCs in Fortnite can be hired, but all of them will give you an item for free and will have an additional item for purchase. In chapter five, season one, there are eight characters you can hire.

Fortnite hire character locations

Here’s where to find your new pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Scott Duwe

There are eight NPCs who can be hired in Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season one, and the map above shows the locations of all of them. Here’s who they are and where they’re stationed.

Solid Snake: On this island north of Lavish Lair. Steelsight: On the balcony of a building in Rebel’s Roost. Contract Giller: On the docks North of Classy Courts. Metal Mouth: At the cemetery south of Classy Courts. Mecha Team Shadow: At Riviera Station, the train station Southeast of Ritzy Riviera. Sun Tan Specialist: On the coastline of this beach. Dara: At a location called Lil’Villa, which is east of Fencing Fields and Northwest of Hazy Hillside. Snow Striker: At the base camp in the snowy mountain area.

The locations, characters, and map itself will likely change in between each Fortnite season, so make sure to check back here to see what’s new every few months when it’s time to enlist an NPC alongside you in Fortnite battle royale.