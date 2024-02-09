How to visit the lair and then travel east in Fortnite TMNT event

The turtles are back in action in Fortnite with a new TMNT event tab, event pass, and list of challenges to complete and rewards to earn.

Recommended Videos

The collaboration between Fortnite and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has now added Master Splinter and The Shredder to the game to join Leonardo, Raphael, Michaelangelo, Donatello, and April O’Neil in a crossover sure to make many ’80s and ’90s kids very happy. As part of the event pass, which has a final reward of the Super Shredder skin for both Fortnite Battle Royale and LEGO Fortnite, a multi-tiered set of quests are now unlocked for players to chase down while it’s still available from Feb. 9 to 27.

While some quests are straightforward and simple, others require some more knowledge of the Fortnite map and what it has to offer, like one of the Phase One quests as part of Splinter’s plan. Here’s everything there is to know about how to visit the lair and then travel East for the Fortnite TMNT quest.

Fortnite TMNT quest: Visit the lair and then travel East

Here’s where to begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s where to begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s where to begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The TMNT lair can be found underneath this building between Pleasant Piazza and Fencing Fields, as pictured in the image above. In the street in front of the building, there’s a TMNT sewer entrance that you can use to head into the lair to kick off the quest progress.

Sure looks like there could be some turtles in there. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sure looks like there could be some turtles in there. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sure looks like there could be some turtles in there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For progress to begin, you must enter the room where the sewer entrance leads. You can enter the lair from other entrances, but you must visit the room where the TMNT sewer manhole is. This room is also where Master Splinter can be found.

After that, I suggest using the same sewer to exit and make your way back up to ground level. There should be a vehicle parked outside of the same building, so grab it and begin heading East towards Fencing Fields. As you drive or move East, you will see the progress for the quest tracking itself in the top left of your screen. Simply keep moving Eastward until you reach the required distance of 500, and the quest will then be finished.

The quest is more easily finished with a vehicle, so I highly suggest grabbing the SUV that’s parked outside of the building at ground level. Otherwise you may have a difficult time escaping the area with enemies shooting at you.