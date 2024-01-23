Heroes are only as good as their badass villains, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ main villain is as badass as it comes. And now, he’s also coming to Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

Recent leaks and data mines have found that none other than The Shredder is coming to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season one as part of the ongoing collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The TMNT collab has already added Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, and April O’Neil into the game.

And now, their villain is coming too, according to data mines. And as is usually the case, he looks incredible. Here’s everything we know so far about Shredder coming to Fortnite.

Fortnite Shredder leaks, explained

Fortnite’s Jan. 23 update revealed Shredder is coming to Fortnite as part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration. But it’s a whole lot more than just a skin, and more info has yet to be revealed.

According to leakers like Shiina, Shredder will have his own skin, but the event will also include an in-game location, a dedicated event tab, TMNT weapons, and special quests all coming during Chapter Five, season one.

Fortnite x TMNT Shredder pic.twitter.com/GNFUK33hXe — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 23, 2024

Leaks also claim there will be a teaser to build up to Shredder, including pizza boxes to find in-game to complete quests. And there may even be a mini battle pass as part of the collaboration, too.

Shredder’s design is an original one made by the Fortnite team, and it’s pretty awesome. It maintains the legendary essence of the Turtles’ longtime foe but with that special Fortnite flair that Epic Games is known for.

As of now, it’s unclear if Shredder will be a paid skin or one that can be unlocked for free. Players looking to grab Shredder should save up their V-Bucks just in case they want to equip Shredder in their locker. And let’s be real, who wouldn’t?

Fortnite Shredder release date

Currently, there’s no confirmed release date for Shredder in Fortnite yet. But data miners all agree that Shredder and part two of the TMNT collaboration will be coming in the next few weeks after the Jan. 23 update.

More information about Shredder will likely be revealed by data miners in the days leading up to his release in the game, and then Epic will announce it to make it official. Stay tuned for more information about when Shredder is coming to Fortnite.