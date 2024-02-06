When will LEGO Fortnite’s v28.20 patch be going live?

The wait is finally over, adventurers. Epic Games is finally bringing an update to LEGO Fortnite with the game’s v28.20 patch, including multiple additions like a new weapon, new outfits, and multiple other improvements.

Since the game’s release at the end of 2023, LEGO Fortnite quickly became a hit with its simple yet addictive gameplay. The possibilities were endless while exploring the ever-growing open world with friends, and the developers are ready to add even more content for fans to enjoy as they traverse the many hills and valleys.

With the v28.20 patch around the corner, players should prepare for its drop in the coming month.

When will LEGO Fortnite‘s v28.20 patch release?

More content is flying in with Patch v28.20. Screenshot by Dot Esports

LEGO Fortnite‘s v28.20 patch will drop on Wednesday, Feb. 7 after scheduled maintenance at 3pm CT, as confirmed by the Epic Games developers. The update shouldn’t take too long to download, since there aren’t huge changes, although there are plenty of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes to look forward to.

LEGO Fortnite v28.20 patch details

Besides the new Hunting Dagger weapon being added, the developers are also adding 13 new skins to the mode while updating nine current skins with higher detailed versions. There are also several changes to base game mechanics that should be celebrated, especially for those who are extra meticulous when they set up their village.

In the new update, LEGO Fortnite players should see fewer instances where builds have awkward spaces in between specific pieces and player-made structures, letting players put together better creations without any inconsistencies in the walls or ceiling. Overall stability has also been improved in the February patch, which should prevent crashing across all platforms, while many other bugs have been quashed in the process.

Bounce back into the LEGO Fortnite action with a jump pad or sneak your way to success with the new Hunting Dagger when the new patch drops.