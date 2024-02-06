Category:
Fortnite

When will LEGO Fortnite’s v28.20 patch be going live?

New weapon, new outfits, and more.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 05:05 pm
Four LEGo characters from Fortnite next to each other.
Image via Epic Games

The wait is finally over, adventurers. Epic Games is finally bringing an update to LEGO Fortnite with the game’s v28.20 patch, including multiple additions like a new weapon, new outfits, and multiple other improvements.

Recommended Videos

Since the game’s release at the end of 2023, LEGO Fortnite quickly became a hit with its simple yet addictive gameplay. The possibilities were endless while exploring the ever-growing open world with friends, and the developers are ready to add even more content for fans to enjoy as they traverse the many hills and valleys.

With the v28.20 patch around the corner, players should prepare for its drop in the coming month.

When will LEGO Fortnite‘s v28.20 patch release?

The Glider in LEGO Fortnite
More content is flying in with Patch v28.20. Screenshot by Dot Esports

LEGO Fortnite‘s v28.20 patch will drop on Wednesday, Feb. 7 after scheduled maintenance at 3pm CT, as confirmed by the Epic Games developers. The update shouldn’t take too long to download, since there aren’t huge changes, although there are plenty of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes to look forward to.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
0
:
2
2
:
3
1
:
1
3

LEGO Fortnite v28.20 patch details

Besides the new Hunting Dagger weapon being added, the developers are also adding 13 new skins to the mode while updating nine current skins with higher detailed versions. There are also several changes to base game mechanics that should be celebrated, especially for those who are extra meticulous when they set up their village.

In the new update, LEGO Fortnite players should see fewer instances where builds have awkward spaces in between specific pieces and player-made structures, letting players put together better creations without any inconsistencies in the walls or ceiling. Overall stability has also been improved in the February patch, which should prevent crashing across all platforms, while many other bugs have been quashed in the process.

Bounce back into the LEGO Fortnite action with a jump pad or sneak your way to success with the new Hunting Dagger when the new patch drops.

related content
Read Article Why are Fortnite week 10 quests missing? Explained
Fortnite characters featured in an action scene.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Why are Fortnite week 10 quests missing? Explained
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 6, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite v28.20 patch notes: New Hunting Dagger, outfits, and improvements
A character shooting a crossbow while standing next to Peely.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite v28.20 patch notes: New Hunting Dagger, outfits, and improvements
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Some gamers are convinced Taylor Swift is teasing a Fortnite collab on her new album 
Taylor Swift "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT" album cover
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Some gamers are convinced Taylor Swift is teasing a Fortnite collab on her new album 
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article What is the TMNT Fortnite countdown for?
Ninja Turtles: Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello as Fortnite skins.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
What is the TMNT Fortnite countdown for?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why are Fortnite week 10 quests missing? Explained
Fortnite characters featured in an action scene.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Why are Fortnite week 10 quests missing? Explained
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 6, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite v28.20 patch notes: New Hunting Dagger, outfits, and improvements
A character shooting a crossbow while standing next to Peely.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite v28.20 patch notes: New Hunting Dagger, outfits, and improvements
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Some gamers are convinced Taylor Swift is teasing a Fortnite collab on her new album 
Taylor Swift "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT" album cover
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Some gamers are convinced Taylor Swift is teasing a Fortnite collab on her new album 
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article What is the TMNT Fortnite countdown for?
Ninja Turtles: Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello as Fortnite skins.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
What is the TMNT Fortnite countdown for?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 2, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.