LEGO Fortnite’s first major update adds Launch Pads

After a month and a half since its release, LEGO Fortnite has finally received its first major update. Patch v28.10 added a series of fixes, outfits, and gameplay tweaks, but most importantly, it introduced Launch Pads.

Launch Pads are well-known by those who play the battle royale version of the game. These gadgets allow you to travel anywhere infinitely faster by launching yourself into the air before gliding to your destination. This will undoubtedly make traversing LEGO Fortnite’s world much more convenient and, more importantly, fun.

They are finally here. Image via Epic Games

The developers suggest players put Launch Pads on Dynamic Foundations for some extra fun. While we haven’t had the chance to try it out ourselves, we’re guessing this will launch players even higher into the air.

Launch Pads are immensely fun and fit the world of LEGO Fortnite like a glove. But they’re not the only additions in v28.10. It also features tons of other updates.

The developers focused on tweaking minor gameplay elements. From now on, placing a build will remove anything in the way, while building has also become more diverse with new sizes and styles. The devs also added new interaction options with Villagers and tweaked other chests.

More outfits received a LEGO style, including Spider-Man, Loki Laufeyson, and Wolverine, while others, including Khari, Cosmic Infinity, and Snowfoot, have been polished.

In total, over 50 changes to UI, physics, stability, performance, and gameplay have been added to LEGO Fortnite.