LEGO Fortnite v28.20 patch notes: New Hunting Dagger, outfits, and improvements

After a holiday break, LEGO Fortnite is getting its first significant update in weeks via the upcoming v28.20 patch.
This update adds a new tool to your arsenal, increases the number of LEGO-style outfits you can wear while adding detail to some already existing ones, and makes a ton of major gameplay improvements and fixes. This next update is scheduled to go live on Feb. 7 after a brief scheduled downtime that begins at 3am CT.
Here’s what you can look forward to in LEGO Fortnite v28.20.
The Hunting Dagger
The Hunting Dagger is a new melee item that can be crafted at a Crafting Bench. This new dagger seems to prioritize stealth as it’s “most effective when enemies are distracted,” according to Epic Games. Perhaps players can get a damage bonus using the Hunting Dagger if an enemy has its back turned, or if it’s unaware of your presence.
There are going to be four rarity tiers of Hunting Dagger:
- Common Hunting Dagger: Unlocked by finding a Bone, crafted at a level one Crafting Bench.
- Uncommon Hunting Dagger: Unlocked by finding a Cut Amber, crafted at a level two Crafting Bench.
- Rare Hunting Dagger: Unlocked by finding a Cut Ruby, crafted at a level three Crafting Bench.
- Epic Hunting Dagger: Unlocked by finding a Cut Sapphire, crafted at a level four Crafting Bench.
New and improved outfits
Several existing Fortnite outfits will receive a LEGO version that can be used when the update goes live:
- Black Widow (Snow Suit)
- Blitz Brigade
- Crossbar Crusher
- Formation Fighter
- Launch Day Lewis Hamilton
- Lewis Hamilton
- Pass Rush Ranger
- Punt Paragon
- Red Zone Renegade
- Scrimmage Scrapper
- Snap Squad
- TD Titan
- Trench Runner
The following existing LEGO Fortnite skins will receive a higher detail update in the next patch:
- Candyman
- Cuddle King
- Fallen Love Ranger
- Heartbreaker
- Lovely
- Lovethorn
- Pinkie
- Queen of Hearts
- Tess
Fixes and improvements
A number of gameplay issues have been resolved or improved in v28.20. One of the main fixes has made it easier to place build structures next to each other, meaning players won’t have to deal with the small annoying gaps that were previously unavoidable. Players can also now take all items in a chest with the new “Take All” option added to the interface.
As a whole, the game’s stability has been improved so that crashes are much less likely to occur.
Here are the other gameplay fixes that have been made:
- Faster flight in Sandbox worlds.
- You can now talk to Villagers while on a moving object.
- Items will be returned to your inventory after you change recipes at a Crafting Bench.
- Tree logs will remain between gameplay sessions.
- Village Squares can no longer be placed on things not attached to the ground.
- Upgrading a Crafting Bench while another player is using it will work properly and no longer waste resources.
- Seeds deposited in soil will no longer go missing.
- Fixed issue where getting resources from Chests wouldn’t make unlock recipes.
- Fixed an issue where the building limitation system would sometimes report that an area was too dense to build in even if it wasn’t.
- Fixed an issue where Cold status would stay even if you were eliminated.
- Fixed an issue where wolves would sometimes run away from you for no reason.
- Reduced the likelihood of the same Villager spawning twice.
- Storms happening in the Grasslands biome will no longer scare the Villagers in other biomes.
- Frame rate with shadows around is improved.
- Fixed an issue where Dynamic Foundations could disappear when traveling long distances at high speeds.
- Fixed an issue where Toys could disappear after builds on a nearby Dynamic Foundation broke.
- Fixed an issue where some crumbled builds could be pushed by players.