LEGO Fortnite v28.20 patch notes: New Hunting Dagger, outfits, and improvements

After a holiday break, LEGO Fortnite is getting its first significant update in weeks via the upcoming v28.20 patch.

This update adds a new tool to your arsenal, increases the number of LEGO-style outfits you can wear while adding detail to some already existing ones, and makes a ton of major gameplay improvements and fixes. This next update is scheduled to go live on Feb. 7 after a brief scheduled downtime that begins at 3am CT.

Here’s what you can look forward to in LEGO Fortnite v28.20.

The Hunting Dagger

Get to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hunting Dagger is a new melee item that can be crafted at a Crafting Bench. This new dagger seems to prioritize stealth as it’s “most effective when enemies are distracted,” according to Epic Games. Perhaps players can get a damage bonus using the Hunting Dagger if an enemy has its back turned, or if it’s unaware of your presence.

There are going to be four rarity tiers of Hunting Dagger:

Common Hunting Dagger: Unlocked by finding a Bone, crafted at a level one Crafting Bench.

Unlocked by finding a Bone, crafted at a level one Crafting Bench. Uncommon Hunting Dagger: Unlocked by finding a Cut Amber, crafted at a level two Crafting Bench.

Unlocked by finding a Cut Amber, crafted at a level two Crafting Bench. Rare Hunting Dagger: Unlocked by finding a Cut Ruby, crafted at a level three Crafting Bench.

Unlocked by finding a Cut Ruby, crafted at a level three Crafting Bench. Epic Hunting Dagger: Unlocked by finding a Cut Sapphire, crafted at a level four Crafting Bench.

New and improved outfits

Several existing Fortnite outfits will receive a LEGO version that can be used when the update goes live:

Black Widow (Snow Suit)

Blitz Brigade

Crossbar Crusher

Formation Fighter

Launch Day Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Pass Rush Ranger

Punt Paragon

Red Zone Renegade

Scrimmage Scrapper

Snap Squad

TD Titan

Trench Runner

The following existing LEGO Fortnite skins will receive a higher detail update in the next patch:

Candyman

Cuddle King

Fallen Love Ranger

Heartbreaker

Lovely

Lovethorn

Pinkie

Queen of Hearts

Tess

Fixes and improvements

Finally, I can empty this whole thing at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A number of gameplay issues have been resolved or improved in v28.20. One of the main fixes has made it easier to place build structures next to each other, meaning players won’t have to deal with the small annoying gaps that were previously unavoidable. Players can also now take all items in a chest with the new “Take All” option added to the interface.

As a whole, the game’s stability has been improved so that crashes are much less likely to occur.

