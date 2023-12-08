It's time to get the machinery out.

While the desert biome in LEGO Fortnite can be barren, there’s one resource you’re likely to stumble upon and that’s Amber.

While Amber is extremely useful on its own, for some crafting purposes you’re going to need Cut Amber, and unfortunately, it’s not immediately how to get this. However, the good news is that it could be easier, you just need to know the process.

To save you time wasted experimenting on how to cut your Amber, here’s a step-by-step guide so you can get the process completed and back out exploring the world in no time.

How to get Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite

You can get Cut Amber in seconds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cutting Amber could not be easier; in LEGO Fortnite all you need is the resource and a tool called the Gem Cutter.

The Gem Cutter can be tough to build as it takes a fair amount of resources from across the map including Amber itself, but once you’ve got one active here is the process to start cutting.

Interact with the Gem Cutter

Choose the recipe Cut Amber

Deposit Amber into the machine, this can be done quickly by pressing square

Once complete simply press triangle to take your newly Cut Amber

That’s it! Now you’ve got Cut Amber for all of your crafting needs. This is the only way that you can Cut Amber in the game so make sure you get familiar and add a Gem Cutter to your home base. There are plenty of other uses outside of Amber to take advantage of.