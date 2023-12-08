How to get marble slabs in LEGO Fortnite

Building has long been an essential part of Fortnite, and now with the release of the LEGO Fortnite survival gamemode, it has never been more important.

Similar to other sandbox survival games, LEGO Fortnite incorporates building with iconic bricks through harvesting materials from around the map—such as wood and granite—and then crafting them into bricks. These bricks can either be used in premade recipes to craft massive structures or helpful machines, or players can take the bricks individually to create their own vision.

Yet sometimes these bricks are not quite enough to complete schema for specific structures. In other cases, bricks will have to be compacted into slabs, planks, or rods before they can be used, oftentimes requiring players to stockpile an abundance of materials as they venture through the wilderness. These pieces can then be used to create more advanced structures like watchtowers, log cabins, and even modernized housing.

One resource, marble, continues to elude players due to its rarity—being confined solely to dark, dangerous caverns that spawn randomly around the map. But upon gathering this resource, players will gain a plethora of new crafting recipes that include both it and its slab version aimed at not only making their village look nicer but fortify it further.

How to make marble slabs in LEGO Fortnite

After using uncommon-tier or higher pickaxes to break through clusters of marble hanging on the walls and ceilings of caves, pieces of marble will be added to players’ inventories.

From there, players will need to bring them back to their village and to a stone breaker—a machine that can’t be made unless players have raised their village level high enough and adventured a decent amount around their world.

The stone breaker can turn any collected stones into slabs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stone breakers act similarly to the grill, where players will insert their stone and wait a short amount of time for it to be turned into a slab; a task that can be performed either one at a time or en masse. The obtained slabs can then be used for a variety of building options like new living and defensive structures as well as better versions of the crafting table.