How to find Caves in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is a game of resources, creativity, and adventures. As you start exploring the game, you’ll find mysterious Caves and challenging enemies.

Running into hostile monsters will be an everyday occurrence as they’ll increase in numbers after the sun goes down. Caves, on the other hand, will be harder to find. In Minecraft, endlessly digging the ground could get players to a Cave. But that’s not the case in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find Caves in LEGO Fortnite

You can find Caves everywhere in the LEGO Fortnite map. They aren’t marked, so there’s a luck factor involved while searching for them. I found my first cave in the following location, and most cave entrances also look the same.

I traveled north from the starting point for around 10 to 15 minutes to find my first LEGO Fortnite Cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look around for rocks in a formation similar to this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to fighting with Cave-exclusive enemies, you’ll also get Marble and Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite by exploring Caves.

