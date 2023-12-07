How to find Knotroot sturdy wood in LEGO Fortnite

Knotroot can be tricky to find and gather in LEGO Fortnite.

In LEGO Fortnite, Knotroot wood is found within sturdy vines on the ceilings and walls of caves. To harvest Knotroot, you need the Uncommon (green) Forest Axe as the standard white axe is not strong enough to break these vines.

But knowing this isn’t enough. There’s an entire process to make a green Forest Axe before you can actually farm Knotroot, which is inside many caves in LEGO Fortnite. Here’s how to do it.

Knotroot location in LEGO Fortnite

Sturdy vines inside caves drop Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite, usually in stacks of one or two units. In my world, I found them inside an early-game cave in the initial forest biome, so you probably don’t need to look further into the desert or snow biomes to get these.

Each hit with a green Forest Axe deals three damage to the vines, which from my experience means you need up to eight axe hits to break it and get the Knotroot inside. The common, white Forest Axe deals no damage to these vines, which makes it useless to gather Knotroot.

Knotroot vines inside a cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Uncommon Forest Axe recipe in LEGO Fortnite

The full recipe for a green Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite is:

Three bones

Three Wooden Rods

An Uncommon Crafting bench

How to craft an Uncommon (green) Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite

You can create a Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite by crafting it at an Uncommon Crafting Bench with three bones and three Wooden Rods. Here is the step-by-step process:

Build a Crafting Bench (requires three Wood and five Granite) Build a Lumber Mill (requires eight Wood and 15 Granite) Craft three Wooden Rods on a Lumber Mill (requires three Wood) Craft eight Planks on a Lumber Mill (requires eight Wood) Gather three Bones (skeleton enemies drop them when killed) Gather three Shells (left behind by Rollers) Upgrade your Crafting Bench to Uncommon (requires eight Planks and three Shells) Craft your green Forest Axe (requires three Bones and three Wooden Rods)

That makes the total cost of crafting a green Forest Axe from scratch 22 Wood, 20 Granite, three Bones, and three Shells. The video below shows the full crafting process.