How to get Knotroot Rod in LEGO Fortnite

Knotroot Rods are crucial item parts made with one of the stronger materials in LEGO Fortnite, made to last with many of your various tools as you explore the game’s open world. When getting started, it can be relatively hard to find the resources necessary.

To create Knotroot Rods for your tools and other assemblies, LEGO Fortnite players must travel around the world in search of Knotroot Wood. There are only a few places where you can find this key resource as you traverse through the various biomes in your procedurally generated space, and we’ve gathered them up below.

Finding Knotroot Wood

Knotroots are pretty easy to spot once you know what you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Knotroot Wood, players must head to the nearest cave system, which can be seen on the map as a small cave icon. Once inside, you’ll see these mangled-looking roots that protrude from the walls and floor. They are relatively light in color.

These are Knotroot Wood deposits, and require an uncommon axe to cut. After you cut down these roots, you can finally head over to your base to convert this wood into the Knotroot Rods that you require.

Turning Knotroot Wood to Rods

Simple as one, two, tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Knotroot Rods, players must first build a Lumber Mill from the Utility section in their personal build menu. It will require eight regular wood and 15 granite, but you will now be able to place your Knotroot Wood into the machine to turn them into rods. One Knotroot Wood will create one rod and will be used in countless recipes for upgraded weapons and other tools.