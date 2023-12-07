Marble is one of the most important resources in LEGO Fortnite. This valuable piece of rock is used to upgrade different items and buildings in the game, and is much harder to stumble upon and collect compared to Granite that can be found lying around the world.

Players can’t just scoop up Marble without finding the right area on the map first. They will also need to have the right tools to break down this resource, before they can take it back to their base to build even greater structures for their village and craft stronger tools to further their explorations in this ever-changing world.

For those who are ready to leave the Stone Age for greener pastures, here’s how to get Marble in LEGO Fortnite.

Building the right tools

Be prepared for the job. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First off, players will notice certain resources cannot be collected if they don’t have upgraded tools at their disposal, whether they are swinging away at a massive tree or crushing a giant boulder. Since Marble is a resource that must be mined from the walls and ground, you must first craft yourself an upgraded Pickaxe.

To craft an upgrade Pickaxe, players must first upgrade their Crafting Bench to the Rare tier by finding the specific ingredients necessary in the list. Once you’ve upgraded the bench, you should get access to the uncommon Pickaxe, which has the power necessary to break the Marble from its residing wall or floor.

Exact location for Marble in LEGO Fortnite

Finding Marble isn’t too hard once you enter a cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marble can be found in cave systems scattered around the procedurally generated world. You can’t miss these massive rock formations inside either, since they’re white in color and very distinct from the basic walls of the cave. You can now use your upgraded Pickaxe to break apart these deposits to swipe yourself some hard-earned Marble.