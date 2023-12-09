Mining is one of the most essential activities in LEGO Fortnite. It allows you to collect important metals that help upgrade your tools and structures to greater heights, but to harvest these resources, you must upgrade your Pickaxe to keep up with the growing strength of these rocks.

Upgrades will ensure that you’ll have the best tools to break down every single piece of resource available while also being able to make short work of any enemies that you run into along the way. Your trusty Pickaxe is a must-have in your inventory, but if you stumble upon some high-tier metals or gems and you don’t have the right tier tool, your poor Pickaxe will bounce off of the deposit with no damage dealt.

To avoid this, here is how to upgrade your Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite.

Upgrading your Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite

Different Pickaxes for different occasions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before bolstering your Pickaxe, you’ll want to upgrade your Crafting Bench so that you can gain access to those new recipes for stronger tools. You’ll have to collect a whole plethora of different resources from multiple biomes to level up your Crafting Bench to its maximum tier, in order to have every tool tier possible at your disposal.

Once you’ve upgraded your Crafting Bench to your desired tier, you can start to upgrade your Pickaxe. Each tier will require a different set of resources, since each recipe is different. The higher the tool tier, the rarer the resource will be to upgrade. For example, a base Pickaxe only needs five Wood and two Granite, but moving ahead, you’ll need a lot more for its stronger forms.

Pickaxe Tier Recipe Common Pickaxe Five Wood, two Granite Uncommon Pickaxe Three Knotroot Rods, three Bone Rare Pickaxe Three Flexwood Rods, three Sand Claws Epic Pickaxe Eight Obsidian Slabs, five Frostpine Rods

If you want to strengthen your tools even further, you can even use an Essence Table to enchant your various tools and weapons to give you better damage, stronger durability, more items dropped by enemies, and more health items on drop.