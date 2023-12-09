LEGO Fortnite Essence Table guide: Enchant tools and weapons

There are many different tools and weapons that you can collect in LEGO Fortnite, whether you’re looking to do some foraging, mining, or hunting for whatever resources you need. But if you’re looking to give your tools some extra oomph, you can use an Essence Table station to enchant these items for more power.

An Essence Table does take plenty of resources to make, including some rare items that you’ll need to tirelessly search the world for. In the end, however, it should be very worth it for you and your team, especially if you find yourself lacking that extra bit of strength, durability, or even a little bit of luck.

Here is how to create an Essence Table and enchant your tools in LEGO Fortnite.

Creating an Essence Table

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

First, you’ll have to make the Essence Table before you get to enchanting. The recipe for an Essence Table station requires 20 flexwood and six pieces of refined Cut Amber, which can both be found in the Desert biomes. Both resources are, however, only extracted with Rare-tier tools, which means you’ll need to upgrade your Crafting Table before anything else.

All tool and weapon enchantments in LEGO Fortnite

Every enchantment you’ll need to succeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overall, there are four enchantments that you can apply to your weapons and other tools in the game, all of which will be useful for your travels in the great unknown. Players can enchant their tools and weapons with Essence of Damage, Essence of Durability, Essence of Health, and Essence of Luck.

In order to create these individual essences, you will need to learn their specific recipes, which all require top-tier resources to build. The Essence of Damage needs one Rough Ruby and a Blast Core, the Essence of Durability needs one Rough Amber and a Granite Slab, and the Essence of Health needs one piece of Rough Amber, five Milk, and five eggs.

The Essence of Luck is probably the hardest enchantment to build since it requires one piece of Rough Sapphire, one Rough Ruby, and one Rough Amber. If you’re missing all of these elements, you will have to head out to both the Frostlands and the Desert to search for these resources.

All enchantment effects

The four enchantments also have unique effects that change the way your tool or weapon interacts with the world. For example, the Essence of Damage increases the damage of your weapons and tools to both enemies and resources alike, while the Essence of Durability allows tools and weapons to last longer without breaking.

The Essence of Health increases the chance of enemies dropping health items when hit with that specific weapon or tool, while the Essence of Luck increases the enemies’ chance to drop more loot when struck and eliminated by that enchanted tool or weapon.