How to get Sand Claw in LEGO Fortnite

Might want to grab a buddy for this one.

LEGO Fortnite is packed to the brim with items and each one has its purpose. Finding a Sand Claw is essential in the early stages, so let’s find as many as we can.

As you travel across the LEGO Fortnite landscape, you’ll encounter a variety of fauna, flora, and enemies. Once you’ve either chopped them down or ripped them from existence, you’ll get the rewards for your hard work.

This is what you’ll have to do to get your hands on a Sand Claw in LEGO Fortnite. Prepare for a fight, and get ready to fail on your first attempt. The specific type of enemy you’ll have to battle will not go down easy.

Where to find a Sand Claw in LEGO Fortnite

You’ll get a few each time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll have to go to the beach, valley, or desert biome to find a Sand Claw in LEGO Fortnite. This is where you’ll see a tier-two wolf roaming the dunes.

Tip: Sand Claws are required to upgrade your bench.

Be careful if you’re around intersecting areas as sometimes the lower-level wolves appear, and you won’t get a Sand Claw from them. It will also likely get you hurt before your big bout with the real target.

How to get a Sand Claw in LEGO Fortnite

They will fight back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sand Claw comes from the orange-colored wolf in LEGO Fortnite. This means you’ll have to fight and kill one whenever you’re roaming the beaches. These kinds of wolves can only be found at night, so get ready to fight in the dark.

Orange wolves are considerably more difficult to kill compared to their lower-level counterparts. But, they will drop four Sand Claws each time you kill one. You can also determine whether it’s the right wolf by the color of their eyes. If they glow red, kill it dead. Just be prepared to fight, and potentially die when trying to get a Sand Claw in LEGO Fortnite.