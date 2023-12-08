Where to find Rough Amber in LEGO Fortnite

Constantly improving your world through better tools and structures is key to an efficient and happy life in LEGO Fortnite—and Rough Amber is one of the best resources to collect while out in the wild.

It is, however, a tough resource to find during your travels since it is relatively rare. You also have to get pretty lucky with your world seed since Rough Amber can only be found in a single type of area. So if you’re hunting around in the wrong biome, you might have been wasting you and your teammates’ precious time and energy.

Here is how and where you can find Rough Amber in LEGO Fortnite.

Equipping the right tools

To collect Rough Amber, players must first upgrade their Pickaxe to the uncommon level so it can break these amber deposits in the first place. If your tool isn’t at the right level, you will immediately know since it will do no damage and bounce off the rock.

Afterward, you can head out into the great unknown in search of this important piece of stone. You might, however, need to head off in multiple directions with your friends, especially if you aren’t close to the sandy hills of the Desert.

Finding Rough Amber in LEGO Fortnite

Shiny and hard to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rough Amber can be found in the Desert biome in a Dry Valley, identified by their bright yellow exterior and jagged design. They are found mostly on the sides or at the top of these large outcrops of rock and might be hard to access due to their elevation. To reach some of these spots, you can either use nearby geysers to boost yourself up or build a set of stairs to climb up.

You will only get two pieces of Rough Amber from each deposit, which means you’ll need to scavenge around for plenty if you’re building a specific tool for your use. Afterward, you can take these Rough Amber pieces to your base to refine them in a Gemcutter, which is the only way to acquire the rare Cut Amber resource.