How to prevent heat damage in LEGO Fortnite

Like other survival games, LEGO Fortnite pits players against not only animals and monsters that roam the unexplored land, but also forces them to brave the elements of nature—including adapting to the temperature.

Depending on the player’s location, time of day, and weather, the temperature will fluctuate immensely, forcing players to either prepare for the bitter cold or cool down from blazing heat.

While dealing with the cold can be remedied with simply going inside a structure or standing near a campfire, higher temperatures can be a bit more frustrating to deal with. Fortunately, most players won’t stumble across this heat unless they are exploring the desert biomes scattered across the map—yet these areas oftentimes hold plentiful treasure that can’t be easily obtained elsewhere, so it might be worthwhile to prepare some items before heading out to explore.

Should players want to completely avoid dealing with fluctuating temperatures, they can toggle the feature off before creating their LEGO Fortnite world, thus creating one less foe to worry about.

The most efficient ways to prevent heat damage in LEGO Fortnite

To avoid taking too much damage from heat, players should look to stockpile on Snow Berries, which not only fill their hunger gauge a fair amount and heal the player, but also provide two minutes of heat resistance. Like raspberries, these can be found hanging off of plants that spawn in abundance in the overworld, but as Epic-tier items, they are rather elusive and will not always be readily available.

Snow Berries can be found in chests scattered around the map, most commonly in ruins and caves. Screengrab via Epic Games

Snow Berries are also one of the many helpful items that can be obtained through opening treasure chests in abandoned ruins and caves, possibly even appearing in a batch. Once used from the player’s hotbar, a timer will appear on the screen indicating the remaining duration of heat resistance. But it’s best not to use all of your Snowberries at once, as their effects do not stack.

A longer period of heat resistance can be granted through the crafting of a Snow Berry Shake, requiring the use of the juicer machine—which cannot be made until after the player has created a number of other machines. For those that have accumulated an abundance of materials, the Cool-Headed Charm can be crafted from a crafting bench using three silk threads, one chunk of marble, and three sand shells.

Otherwise, players should bring enough building materials with them to create shade and shelters, both of which can diminish the effects of the heat. Like any other source of damage, that taken from excessive heat can be healed through consuming food—though the damage will continue over time until the player cools off.