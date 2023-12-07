How to sleep in LEGO Fortnite

Beds are a necessity in LEGO Fortnite, but do you need sleep before tackling a cave or starting your next project?

LEGO Fortnite, the latest free-to-play survival mode added to Fortnite, takes lots of inspiration from survival games like Minecraft. Naturally, it’s got players thinking they can sleep to get through the night quickly and reach the morning, a common trick in Minecraft.

But are beds really for sleeping in LEGO Fortnite?

Can you sleep in LEGO Fortnite?

It does not appear like you can sleep through the night in LEGO Fortnite, even if everyone playing is in bed. Instead, beds are used as a respawn point (like in Minecraft) and can be used to fully restore your hearts.

The NPCs are nice enough not to complain about the state of the walls. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There does not appear to be any way to pass the night, unless you leave the game while someone else continues playing and join back after night has passed.

In addition to providing a respawn point and healing services, beds are crucial to growing your village and accommodating villagers. Even if your village is at a high enough level to bring in new villagers, they won’t stay permanently unless you have a spare bed for them. Don’t worry if you need to redecorate; villagers will re-assign themselves to a bed if you have to break it and place it.

There are different beds you can acquire once you level up your village, but it appears to us that these are just purely cosmetic.

How to survive the night in LEGO Fortnite

You may not be able to sleep through the night, but surviving is really not that challenging. A huge boost to your defense will be provided by your villagers, who will stop what they’re doing or even jolt out of bed to go fight skeletons if they get close.

Truthfully, your biggest challenge at night will be keeping warm, as the cold will creep in. Staying near a heat source like a campfire should do the trick though.