One of the new mechanics in LEGO Fortnite is staying warm, and it can affect your health if you’re not careful. There are a few ways you can battle against the cold in this new cubic world, and you can get most of them at the start of the game.

Fortnite‘s new server united LEGO and Minecraft to create a new blocky survival experience. You are able to build your house and tools, gather resources, and fight against mobs to protect your village, all while exploring different biomes.

How does cold work in LEGO Fortnite

Lego frostbite is real. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can check your character’s warmth status on the top left corner of the screen. There’s a blue and red meter that shows if your character is hot or cold. If the arrow is on light blue, it means you’re cold, but if it’s on dark blue, you are freezing.

You’ll see a pop-up message letting you know when you are either cold or freezing and the screen borders will have a frozen aspect. It will be impossible to not notice, because you’ll also start to lose health if you remain cold and your character will even begin shaking.

The colder you are, the faster you lose hearts. When cold, you’ll lose one-fourth of a heart around every 15 seconds. But the farther to the left the arrow is, the faster you’ll lose one-fourth of a heart until it’s every second when you are freezing.

How to stay warm in LEGO Fortnite

Any roof will do to keep you warm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Survival in LEGO Fortnite is very similar to how we humans would survive in the wild but much simpler. Fire and insulation will keep you warm anywhere, including in Fortnite‘s new server. Here are all of the ways you can stay warm in LEGO Fortnite from the start of the game:

Avoid rain

Avoid snowy biomes

Stay near a campfire

Stay under a roof

Hold a torch

You’ll only need wood and vines to keep warm. You can gather wood on the floor, by hitting small trees, or by crafting a Forest Axe to take down bigger trees. For vines, you can destroy bushes and small plants—such as raspberries, pumpkins, and corn—to get get vines. Here are the recipes for everything you’ll need to stay warm in LEGO Fortnite:

Campfire

Seven wood

Torch

Three wood

Five vines

Small Shack