Should you improve base, improve tools, or find food first in LEGO Fortnite? Answered

Exploring a new world is one thing, but trying to survive is another, and you’ll have to make some important choices when you begin your journey in LEGO Fortnite.

When you first start out, Cuddle Team Leader, Brite Bomber, or another NPC will eventually appear as part of the game’s tutorial and ask you a very important question: What should we do next? The options they give are either improve base, improve tools, or find food.

So, which should you choose?

Improve base, improve tools, or find food first in LEGO Fortnite?

Answering this question will determine what tips the NPC guide at your village:

By selecting improve base , your NPC guide will suggest more beds or decorations to attract and house more villagers to help it grow.

, your NPC guide will suggest to attract and house more villagers to help it grow. By selecting improve tools , your NPC guide will suggest you upgrade the Crafting Bench to make better tools, which costs eight Planks (made from Wood at a Lumber Mill) and three Shells (looted from enemy creatures called Rollers).

, your NPC guide will suggest you to make better tools, which costs eight Planks (made from Wood at a Lumber Mill) and three Shells (looted from enemy creatures called Rollers). By selecting find food, your NPC guide will suggest building a grill, which costs 30 Granite and lets you turn raw food into consumable snacks. Later on, they will recommend finding grain or seeds and planting crops with soil and fertilizer.

You don’t necessarily have to select any of these in any order as they’re just suggestions. But I would recommend prioritizing improving tools first as having improved tools like pickaxes and forest axes means collecting more resources more efficiently, which you’ll need for virtually all upgrades and projects.

Second, once you have some improved tools, turn toward improving the base. More beds and more spacious structures mean more villagers, which means more resources coming in. An improved base also means more utility stations, leading to better equipment.

I would focus the least on finding food. Pumpkins and raspberries are everywhere, and once you get a grill up, that’s pretty much all you need to cook food. Cooked food will increase your max hearts, but only temporarily (once you take damage, you’ll need to eat cooked food again).