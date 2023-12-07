Where to find a Roller to get Shells in LEGO Fortnite

When exploring the world of LEGO Fortnite you’ll encounter ruins, caves, and even treasures. But be aware that the blocky world isn’t safe and is filled with strong enemies.

One of the early enemies you’ll encounter in LEGO Fortnite is the Roller which is an annoying but useful mob. If you are looking to fight Rollers and get Shells in LEGO Fortnite, here’s everything you need to know.

How to find a Roller in LEGO Fortnite

Now that’s a Roller. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three types of Rollers in LEGO Fortnite: Stone Roller, Sand Roller, and Frost Roller. All three can be found in grass, sand, and ice biomes respectively. Keep in mind that depending on the Roller, the item it drops will differ. Stone Rollers drop regular Shells, Sand Roller drops Sand Shells, and Frost Roller drops the Frost Shell.

The roller always hides itself under the ground but can be easily identified by flowers (or ice crystals in the case of Frost Roller) growing on a boulder sticking from the ground. Stone Roller, for example, always has a green and yellow flower on its back.

How to get Shells in LEGO Fortnite

Once you get relatively close to the Roller it will jump out and attack you, defeating it can prove challenging as it has a variety of attacks. I’ve seen it attacking me with its claws, rolling at me, and even throwing boulders. Those attacks also hit very hard, a single attack will take away one and a quarter of your hearts so you can only take two hits before dying.

To fight it use a sword, or if you don’t have one, an axe. It will take some time to defeat the Roller but it’s not that difficult. Your main strategy should be to use the dodge to avoid its attacks as if it was Dark Souls. The Roller has a lengthy windup to its attacks so you should be good to time the dodge right (although I did fail a few times). Keep dodging and hitting the Roller until you kill it.

How to use Shells in LEGO Fortnite

A must-have to do in the early game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rollers drop different Shells and it’s a resource vital to progression in LEGO Fortnite. One of the early uses for regular Shells is the Crafting Bench upgrade. You’ll need three Shells and eight Planks to upgrade it and it’ll allow you to craft better tools to start getting items like Knotroot.