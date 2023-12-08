How to find the Dry Valley Mesas Desert Biome in LEGO Fortnite

The desert's full of valuable resources, but how do you get there?

In LEGO Fortnite, no biome is as hard to find as the Dry Valley Mesas Desert Biome.

The biome is usually ages away from the main spawn area, meaning anyone who has been building their village near the main spawn will need to walk a very long time to even find one. It can be a bit of a trek and tedious, as there is no way to find one other than walking around aimlessly until you see one in the distance.

Still, to help you in your search here are some tips on what to look out for when trying to find the biome.

Where to find Dry Valley Mesas in LEGO Fortnite: Tips and tricks

Look out for tall structures in the distance

Head toward these pillars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The distinct difference between the Desert Biome and the Forest, Beach, and Frozen Biomes is the distinct tall pillars you can see in the distance.

While running around aimlessly, look out for tall mountain-like structures that are distinct from the Forest Biome you have been in. You’ll be able to notice them above all else, and they’re a clear indication you are going the right way.

Don’t confuse the Beach for the Desert Biome

This is not the sand you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players might be forgiven for thinking a small batch of sand is a Desert Biome, but this is not the case. Most likely, the biome you have come across is the Beach Biome, and while that does have some of the enemies that spawn in the Desert, it is not the correct place.

The best way to know if you are in the Beach Biome and not the Desert Biome is to look at the trees. Palm Trees mean you are at a Beach Biome, and Cactus means you are at a Desert Biome.

Prepare for the Harsh Climate

Surprise! It’s hot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get to the desert, you will need to have items that cool you down, such as Snow Berries or Snow Berry drinks, that you can drink to reduce the damage the heat deals to you. You can also create equipable items that will permanently reduce your temperature to levels you can sustain better.

If you do use edible items, just keep eyes on the clock in the top left and keep the period you are cooled down topped up for as long as you need to be there.