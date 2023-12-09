How to upgrade Crafting Bench to Epic tier in LEGO Fortnite

Common tools can usually get the job done for most occasions, but in LEGO Fortnite, the best gear can only be created with the best stations. The game’s Crafting Bench is the place to create all of your necessary equipment

But it’s not until the Crafting Bench is fully upgraded to Epic tier that you’ll be able to some of the best tools and weapons in the game. This station gives players the ability to create Epic-tier tools and weaponry, which are the only tools that can break down some of the rarest resources you can find in the open world.

Since the Epic-tier Crafting Bench is so important, however, it does require a ton of rare metals and items to build in the first place.

Here’s how to make the Epic Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite.

How to upgrade Crafting Bench to Epic in LEGO Fortnite

A ton of rare loot, for a chance to create something better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To upgrade your Crafting Bench to Epic tier, players must collect 15 Copper Bars, 25 Obsidian Slabs, and one Brute Scale. Once you collect and gather all of these ingredients, you should be able to level up your bench to the max.

All of these items are relatively hard to collect, though. To acquire Copper Bars, players must find the Desert biome and enter a lava cave where the raw Copper deposits await. Once you collect the Copper, you need to bring it back to your village to refine the metal into Copper Bars with a Metal Smelter station.

One of the toughest fights you’ll face. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Obsidian is also found within the caves of the Desert biome, and requires a Rare-tier Pickaxe to break. Once mined, these dark purple deposits can be refined into Obsidian Slabs by a Stonebreaker station. The final piece, a Brute Scale, is one of the hardest to acquire since it requires you to fight and defeat a frightening Brute. These monsters will launch a series of different attacks on you and your friends and will require a ton of teamwork to survive.

If you can complete all of these different tasks without losing any of your gear, you can finally upgrade your Crafting Bench to its Epic tier. Welcome to the big leagues, adventurer.