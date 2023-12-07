How to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

Upgrade your tools to the best they can be.

In LEGO Fortnite, upgrading your tools is incredibly important to not only ensure they are sturdier and can last longer but also so you can acquire even better resources as you explore the world. Flexwood, for example, is a top-tier resource that builds some of the sturdiest items and structures but needs plenty of work to collect.

To collect better resources in the world, players must work their way up by slowly upgrading their work benches and tools in turn. Since Flexwood is one of the better forms of lumber in the game, you’ll have to grind a bit for the correct tools.

Upgrading your bench and tools

Make your preparations first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before even hunting for Flexwood, you’ll have to upgrade your Crafting Bench so you can create a tier-three axe. This is the only level in which your axe can chop down the plant that holds the wood you seek, and even then, it will take a bit of time before you can collect all of the more basic resources to upgrade your bench to the necessary level.

After upgrading the necessary stations and building your tools to the right level, you can finally set out to search for Flexwood—but you might want to hope you and your teammates are close to the arid dunes of the Desert biome.

Finding Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

It could be a journey to find what you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Flexwood, you will have to search for the Desert biome, which is characterized by red sands and dirt, wispy grass, and red rock. Flexwood only comes from the tall Cactus plants that grow in this specific zone, so if you find yourself stuck in grasslands or the snowy tundra, you better get to exploring.

Once you find these towering Cactus plants, equip your newly minted tier-three axe to chop them down. The plant should break after around nine swings and will drop around five pieces of Flexwood for you to use in LEGO Fortnite building.