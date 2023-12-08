If you’re tired of having to run virtually everywhere in LEGO Fortnite, join the droves of players who are looking for a better way to travel in their vast open world. There is a handy Glider players can build to help them fly from place to place.

This Glider isn’t too hard to build, but you will need access to special crafting stations to create some of the necessary resources, along with heading out into the wild for one of the key ingredients in the item’s recipe. With enough time and patience, you should be able to create your own winged vehicle to take over the skies with ease.

Here is how to unlock and build a Glider in LEGO Fortnite.

How to unlock the Glider recipe in LEGO Fortnite

“Use to glide through the skies from high places.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access the Glider build, you need to build two specific stations: the Spinning Wheel and the Loom. The Spinning Wheel allows you to create multiple necessary components for the vehicle, including Silk Thread and Wool Threads, which are made from silk found on spiders and wool from sheep.

The Loom, on the other hand, allows you to transform those threads into Silk Fabric and Wool Fabric, which should unlock multiple other pieces of furniture, items, and other goodies. Since the Glider is Rare level, you will also need to upgrade your Crafting Bench to the Rare level to unlock the equipment in the menu.

The Glider requires eight Flexwood Rods, four pieces of Wool Fabric, and six pieces of Silk Fabric, after which you’ll finally be able to fly away to lands unknown.

How to use the Glider

To use the Glider, players simply have to jump off of a high enough ledge before being prompted to press their jump key or button to activate. You can deactivate the Glider early, prompting you to immediately fall from the sky. If you don’t hold down a directional key or thumb stick, you will slowly float to the ground. There is no way to elevate in the Glider, so if you’re trying to catch some momentum to zoom back up to continue your flight, you’ll be sorely disappointed.