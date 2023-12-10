How to get a Spinning Wheel in LEGO Fortnite

There’s an abundance of things to craft in LEGO Fortnite. You need machines to make various different materials, including the Spinning Wheel, but how do you unlock it?

A Spinning Wheel is an important machine to have in your LEGO Fortnite village. It can make a big difference to your exploration, too, as you can use the Spinning Wheel to construct a Recurve Crossbow to take down enemies from a safe distance. Here are the steps to unlock the Spinning Wheel in LEGO Fortnite.

How to unlock the Spinning Wheel in LEGO Fortnite

Time to fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Spinning Wheel in LEGO Fortnite, you first need to build a Crafting Bench and a Lumber Mill. A Crafting Bench is mandatory as you need basic tools (an Axe, Pickaxe, and Shortsword) to gather the raw materials. You also need a Lumber Mill to refine your Wood into Planks and Wooden Rods.

Gathering Wood for Planks and Wooden Rods is simple, as you only need basic trees that are found in abundance across the Grasslands. Getting a Wolf Claw is a tougher task, however, as you’ll need to fight and defeat several Wolves.

To make killing Wolves easier, I highly recommend getting another villager to follow you, as they can help distract the Wolf and inflict further damage.

How to build a Spinning Wheel in LEGO Fortnite

Once you have gathered the required materials, you can craft a Spinning Wheel in your build menu. To construct it, you need the following:

8x Planks

5x Wooden Rods

5x Wood

5x Wolf Claw

In total, you need to gather 18 Wood and defeat five Wolves for Wolf Claws to make the Spinning Wheel. With it unlocked, you can craft Silk Fabric and Wool Fabric, which you can then use in a Loom to make thread.