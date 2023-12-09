How to get the Loom in LEGO Fortnite

There are plenty of things to craft in LEGO Fortnite, but as you progress, you’ll need more and more machines, one of which is the Loom. But how do you unlock it?

Looms are a valuable machine in LEGO Fortnite and can make your life a lot easier when crafting high-tier gear, but the reward does not come cheaply, and you will have your work cut out to add the Loom to your list of appliances.

But what exactly is the process to unlock the Loom, and how do you build it? We have the answers you need.

How to unlock the Loom in LEGO Fortnite

Don’t punch them. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock the Loom in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to gather materials from the desert biome—specifically Flexwood. You can get Flexwood by harvesting Cactuses.

To harvest a Cactus, you need to have a Blue Forest Axe at your disposal, which is crafted using Cit Amber and Knotroot Rods. From there, you’ll need to venture into the dangerous desert biome.

The materials you will need to gather are Flexwood and Sand Claws—the latter of which can be collected by defeating a tier-two wolf, which can also be found in the beach and valley biome.

How to build a Loom in LEGO Fortnite

Once you have gathered the required materials, you can construct a Loom in your build menu. You need the following:

9x Flexwood

9x Flexwood Rod

6x Sand Claw

Once you have built a Loom, you can input Silk Fabric and Wool Fabric to make Thread, so you’ll need to make sure you have a Spinning Wheel to craft the necessary ingredients for using the Loom.

As long as you have a steady supply of Thread, you can now start to craft some high-tier items in LEGO Fortnite, including a Glider to make traversal much easier.