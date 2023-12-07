How to craft a sword in LEGO Fortnite

Does it really surprise anyone a big part of the new LEGO Fortnite experience is crafting a bigger weapon from smaller materials?

One of the best aspects of LEGO is being able to build whatever you can dream up. While that’s obviously difficult to pull off in a video game setting, there is still a very well-made element of crafting in the new LEGO Fortnite experience, and one of the earliest items you can get your hands on is a solid sword. Additionally, crafting the shortsword helps you get the free Trailblazer Tai skin. Here’s how to craft it.

Crafting a sword in LEGO Fortnite

1) Create a Crafting Bench

It seems a bit obvious, but you’ll need a Crafting Bench to get the shortsword. Getting the Crafting Bench is pretty easy, but you’ll need it to upgrade it to level two to craft the shortsword. Simply open the Bench Upgrade tab to get cracking.

2) Build a Lumber Mill

You’ll need wooden rods to build the shortsword, but to get them, you’ll need a Lumber Mill. Once you’ve built your Lumber Mill, it’s time to gather the wood needed.

3) Get five wooden rods

Once you’ve snagged all of the wooden rods from the Lumber Mill, you can finally craft your shortsword. It isn’t the most powerful item in the Fortnite game, but its three damage stats are great in the early game.

Once you’ve grabbed your shortsword, you’re well on the way to getting the Trailblazer Tai skin. There are tons of items to craft in LEGO Fortnite, but the shortsword will serve you well in the early game.