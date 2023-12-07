Category:
Fortnite

How to find Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite

Time to get chopping.
Harrison Thomas
Dec 7, 2023
LEGO Fortnite Village

Finding Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite can be easy depending on the biome you reside in. All you have to do is know where to look.

LEGO Fortnite has brought in tons of new items and experiences. The sheer amount of materials and things to do makes this well worth your time. But if you’re looking for things on your first run-through, it can all get a bit confusing.

There are two steps to getting your Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite.

How to find Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

To find Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite, all you have to do is chop down a Cactus in the wild. These prickly, green plants can be found in desert biomes, and once ripped from the ground, they’ll drop Flexwood.

They’re relatively easy to find and are usually in massive groups. This means you’ll be able to collect as much Flexwood as you so desire. 

How to find Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite

Flexwood Rods recipe in LEGO Fortnite
Find yourself a Lumber Mill and you’ll be all set. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flexwood rods can be built by your own LEGO Fortnite hands. Once you’ve chopped down a Cactus, you’ll have multiple Flexwood Rods. The next step is to use a Lumber Mill. A recipe will appear and you’ll be able to assign one if you have enough Flexwood. You should be able to, all it costs is one Flexwood to make a Flexwood Rod.

How to make a Lumber Mill in LEGO Fortnite

Making a Lumber Mill in LEGO Fortnite is essential for making Flexwood Rods. Head to the Build Menu, and you’ll notice the Lumber Mill is on the Utility Page which sits under Stations. It’ll set you back eight pieces of wood and 15 granite. Finding these is pretty easy. Once you do, you’ll be able to get your hands on Flexwood Rods.

It’s super simple, and now you know how to do it, you’ll never forget. But, there are multiple things to remember like this in LEGO Fortnite, so we won’t judge if you do. 

