How to upgrade your Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite

You won't need to shout timber.

A LEGO Fortnite character standing still with a Forest Axe.
Picking up Wood and Granite from the ground spoils you fast in LEGO Fortnite. Not all materials can be found lying around the map, and most will need you to apply some force, which can be done with a Forest Axe.

When you upgrade tools like Forest Axe, you’ll be able to break down more advanced materials that can be found in unique dungeons. Considering how difficult it can be to survive the Lava Cave in LEGO Fortnite, having the best tools will allow you to get the most out of your adventures.

Where to upgrade your Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite

You can upgrade your Forest Axe at the Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite. When you first build the Crafting Bench, the base/common version of Forest Axe will become available for five Wood and Granite.

Before upgrading your Forest Axe, you’ll first need to upgrade the Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite. Uncommon Crafting Bench will unlock the Uncommon Forest Axe, and this will also apply to rare and epic bench upgrades.

What are the material requirements for Forest Axe upgrades in LEGO Fortnite?

Leveling up your Crafting Bench will only mark the beginning of your Forest Axe upgrades. To craft the higher tiers of Forest Axe, you’ll need the following materials:

  • Common Forest Axe — five Wood, two Granite
  • Uncommon Forest Axe — three Bone, three Wooden Rod
  • Rare Forest Axe — five Cut Amber, three Knotroot Rod
  • Epic Forest Axe — three Copper Bar, three Knotroot Rod

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır