How to survive the Lava Cave in LEGO Fortnite

Don't let it get too hot.

Different terrains come with different caves in LEGO Fortnite. Lava Caves are Desert Biome specials, and surviving inside can be more difficult than a regular cave if you’re short on resources.

When it comes to Lava Caves, you’ll need more specialized equipment that is tailored to help you in extremely hot conditions.

How can you survive in a Lava Cave in LEGO Fortnite?

When you upgrade Crafting Bench to Epic tier in LEGO Fortnite, a rare version of Cool-headed Charm will unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports Can it taste as good as it looks? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key to surviving in a Lava Cave in LEGO Fortnite is preventing heat damage. Before entering a Lava Cave in LEGO Fortnite, you should bring some of the items listed below with you to increase your resistance against heat:

Snow Berries .

. Cool-headed Charm .

. Snowberry Shake.

These items will increase your resistance to heat and hot temperatures. While you can find Snowberries in the wild, especially in cold environments, you’ll need to craft the Cool-headed Charm and Snowberry Shake.

Cool-headed Charm requires at least an Uncommon Crafting Bench, while you’ll need a Juicer for the Snowberry Shake. Note that these items will give you temporary status resistance, except for Cool-headed Charms, so you should bring plenty of them with you to the Lava Cave.

What should you bring to the Lava Cave in LEGO Fortnite?

In addition to status resistance items, getting a Grappler for your Lava Cave adventures will be crucial. The Grappler will allow you to move safely around the Lava-infested cave. I also recommend using a Crossbow inside to keep the distance between enemies.

Aside from the essential consumables and weapons, bring mining tools with you to take advantage of the Ruby and Obsidian supplies inside.