Sometimes, it can be a struggle to climb up mountains and other dangerous locales in LEGO Fortnite‘s procedurally generated open worlds. Players are often forced to build upward, find alternate routes, or jump up the side of a cliff face. But with the Grappler, these problems cease to exist.

The Grappler is an incredible piece of equipment that comes from Fortnite, which allows players to shoot out a plunger on a rope that zips the player to that exact location. It is great for reaching higher locations while exploring or escaping caves with plenty of hazards and enemies strewn about.

This item does, however, require a ton of different resources to complete and is a huge investment that will require a lot of work to be done in your village and the wild. Here is how to get a Grappler in LEGO Fortnite.

Building a Grappler in LEGO Fortnite, explained

Plenty of work is needed for such a useful tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To build the Grappler, you will need three Copper Bars, three pieces of Blast Powder, 10 pieces of Cord, and a Rare-level Crafting Bench. The Copper Bars can be made by refining raw Copper from lava caves in the Metal Smelter station. Afterward, you can find Blast Powder scattered about after defeating various skeletons, especially the Pirate variants near the beach or in lava caves.

Lastly, you’ll want to make 10 pieces of Cord by bringing 50 Vines to your Spinning Wheel station. Each piece of Cord costs five Vines to make, which shouldn’t be too hard to collect since you can get Vines when you cut down most types of vegetation.

How to use the Grappler in LEGO Fortnite

Up, up, and away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Grappler, players must aim the equipment at the ledge or location in which they want to head toward. If the plunger hits a surface, it will immediately zip the player toward the location. Keep in mind, however, that there are only 10 charges in the Grappler before it runs out and disappears from your inventory.

There also isn’t any way to reload the Grappler, which means you’ll want to be very picky about when you use this item. If you end up missing your target with the plunger, don’t fear—the Grappler doesn’t expend its ammo unless it actually hits a surface.