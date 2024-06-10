When is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta?

Everyone loves a good beta, especially Call of Duty players.

Black Ops 6 is a return to form for Treyarch and the CoD franchise, with a harrowing campaign set in the early 1990s, the return of round-based Zombies, and a new focus on movement with the “omnimovement” abilities in multiplayer.

The BO6 beta will run in two different periods: a closed beta period for those who pre-order the game and an open beta for all players to try. And for the first time in a long time, the beta will be open to all platforms at the same time with no exclusivity period to speak of.

Here’s everything we know so far about when you can get your hands on the Black Ops 6 beta.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta release date

Blast off. Image via Activision

The CoD beta is a yearly event, giving players a chance to try out the next game early to determine whether or not they’ll purchase it. The Black Ops 6 beta is next on deck, and it’s coming before the leaves start to change and the full game releases on Oct. 25.

Black Ops 6 closed beta dates

The Black Ops 6 closed beta will reportedly begin on Aug. 28 and end on Sept. 3, according to CoD leaker @BobNetworkUK. A purported form from U.K. store GAME revealed the dates, but this news is not official just yet. The closed beta will be exclusive to those who pre-order Black Ops 6.

Aug. 28 is the date of the Call of Duty Next event, though, so it’s possible the beta will begin on the same day as the event concludes. It may even be planned as a “surprise” release to end the show with a bang. But we’ll update this article with more information once it becomes official.

Black Ops 6 open beta dates

A good chance to try out omnimovement. Image via Activision

The above leak did not include information about the open beta, but if the schedule follows the same pattern as previous years’ beta dates, it will likely open up to all players the following weekend. That means the open beta could go live on all platforms on Sept. 6, which is the Friday following the supposed end date of the closed beta for pre-orders.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available. More news about Black Ops 6 will be revealed throughout the summer of 2024 in the lead-up to CoD Next on Aug. 28.

