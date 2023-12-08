How to find Sand Shells in LEGO Fortnite

Finding a Sand Shell in LEGO Fortnite is easy once you know where to look, and fortunately for gamers with little to no time, there is a spot where you’ll find them every time.

LEGO Fortnite’s array of enemies provides gamers with all the tools required to upgrade certain items and your workbench. But the majority of them will absolutely kill you. This is where preparing for a fight will make things easier.

So get your friends and weapons ready, because finding Sand Shells can get you killed. Let’s get into it.

How to find a Sand Shell in LEGO Fortnite

This is your target. Screenshot by Dot Epsorts

The Sand Shell can be found by killing the Sand Crabs by the shore in LEGO Fortnite. If you head to a sandy biome, make sure you try to find the area where it meets the shoreline.

This will make it considerably easier to find these types of crabs. You’ll notice throughout your travels that there are crabs all over the place in LEGO Fortnite. However, there is a specific crab to kill, so let’s make sure you get the right one.

What types of Crabs are you supposed to kill to get Sand Shells in LEGO Fortnite?

You’ll find multiple crabs in LEGO Fortnite. The Sand Shell you’re looking for can only be harvested from the ones with a yellow shell on their back.

The other crabs in LEGO Fortnite will give you different items, whereas the yellow-shelled crab will be the one that gives you Sand Shells. They are strong and thanks to the little amount of health available in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll have to try to avoid being hit. Now whenever you need to find a Sand Crab in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll be able to easily. Just make sure you don’t get confused with the other crabs scuttering around the map.