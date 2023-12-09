How to get Rough Sapphire and make Cut Sapphire in LEGO Fortnite

Like many other valuable gemstones in LEGO Fortnite, Sapphires are some of the hardest resources to come across and collect. These rare jewels reside in one of the toughest areas of any map and require some of the best tools to collect—if you even manage to find them in the first place since they are never guaranteed to spawn.

Not only will you need top-tier tools, but you’ll also need some protection against the elements as you traverse the treacherous caverns within the mountains. There will always be different monsters that you can encounter, too, so you’ll need weapons to fight off these creatures and other evil-doers while you harvest.

Harvesting Rough Sapphire in LEGO Fortnite

Rough Sapphire can only be found in ice caves across the Frostlands, found in clumps among Iron deposits. Don’t worry, you won’t confuse Sapphire over Iron: The Sapphire deposits are easily identified by their dark blue hue, compared to the silver and amber shade of the Iron.

You will, however, need an Epic-tier Pickaxe to break down these deposits, which means you’ll need to grind out even more resources to upgrade your Crafting Bench and other stations at your village first. Afterward, you can finally create the Pickaxe you need to swipe up some Rough Sapphire.

Refining Cut Sapphire in LEGO Fortnite

Shiny and rare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To finally create some Cut Sapphire, head back to your village where your Gem Cutter station has been made. Throw your Rough Sapphire into the machine, assign the recipe, turn the machine on, and watch your hard-earned stone turn into beautiful pieces of gem. You’ll be able to use these Cut Sapphire to build better tools, weapons, and other useful items for your journey.