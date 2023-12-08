How to get Rough Ruby and make Cut Ruby in LEGO Fortnite

The Rough Ruby sure is a fine material to have and hold onto in LEGO Fortnite but how exactly do you get it?

I traversed to the ends of the LEGO world for the desert, and across multiple World Seeds. I met bandits, got chased by wolves, and burned in the scorching heat—all to find that enticing desert cave. After all this time I can finally say; this is our quick guide on where to find Rough Ruby and transform it into Cut Ruby in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find Rough Ruby in LEGO Fortnite

Look out for the cave icon on the map in case you pass one. Screenshot by Dot Esports The struggle was real getting a screenshot without being attacked by some random creature. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rough Ruby is solely found inside the desert and lava caves of LEGO Fortnite. The material appears as a deep red color and is often seen in small clusters, against the cave walls. Ruby spawns incredibly close to lava pools and lavafalls (waterfalls…but lava).

You need to head over to the desert biome on any world seed. You can find this biome around the -50,000 to -80,000 Y-Axis coordinates (the first coordinates found at the bottom of your screen). This was quite the trek on land, and I really recommend creating a vehicle before you head out for the desert. But if you are in a rush like I was, you can find a cave by committing to walking southeast and far away from the spawning biome, Grasslands.

Make sure to craft Torches and a Rare Pickaxe to mine the Rough Ruby. The common, wooden Pickaxe won’t be able to mine the raw material. You must upgrade the Crafting Bench to tier three to unlock the Rare Pickaxe recipe.

Yes, I am one shot and yes, there were many enemies surrounding me with dynamite as I take this screenshot by Dot Esports

In summary:

Upgrade the Crafting Bench to tier three (requires 12 Knotroot Rods, 15 Marble Slabs, six Sand Claws, and three Sand Shells).

Craft Torches (requires three Wood and five Vines) and a Rare Pickaxe (requires three Flexwood Rods and three Sand Claws).

Go to the desert biome and find any cave.

Enter the cave and find lava.

Look for the small, deep red clusters near lava for the Rough Ruby.

How to make Cut Ruby in LEGO Fortnite

Time to slice up those rubies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have the Rough Ruby, you’ll need to put it through a Gem Cutter for a more refined crafting material.

You’ll need these materials to make the Gem Cutter in LEGO Fortnite:

20 Marble Slabs

5 Rough Amber

5 Sand Claws

3 Sand Shell

All you need to do is create the Gem Cutter, place it down, and interact with it. Find the Cut Ruby recipe and deposit the Rough Ruby into the slot for the Cutter to execute the slicing process. You can pick up your brand new Cut Ruby when the process finishes.