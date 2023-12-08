How to make Vehicles in LEGO Fortnite

The world of LEGO Fortnite is massive and a pain to get around on foot, but thankfully there is a way to create things to make the slog easier—crafting vehicles.

While there is a way to create your own vehicles in the game, they are a bit of a slog to get to, requiring you to reach 20+ play hours to get the materials needed, and also not the best when it comes to going in the direction you want to go in.

Still, it beats walking. Read on to learn how you can make your own, too.

How to unlock Vehicle Parts in LEGO Fortnite

To unlock the Vehicle parts in the Toys section of the build menu you will first need to find a bunch of resources for them to appear.

The first and biggest one is Flexwood, a type of wood only found in the Desert biome that can only be harvested with a tier-three axe. Getting this material will unlock the Dynamic Foundation and Wheels schematics needed to make cars.

The next is Blast Powder, which will give you the chance to make thrusters needed to propel you forward. The last is Silk Fabric, which will require you to make a Loom to unlock. This is how you can get Balloons.

How to make a Car and Boat in LEGO Fortnite

Enjoy the ride. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Making a Car and Boat is pretty simple using the Dynamic Foundation as a base. You can then attach 4 wheels to the side of the base and attach a Thruster on the back to propel it forward. You also need to use an Activation Switch to activate the thrusters.

It’s worth mentioning that while it’s a fast way to move, the car and boat will only be able to move forward in one direction. There is no steering wheel or way to change direction, so line it up in a path without obstacles in front of you to make the most of it.

Its also worth noting that once you destroy the Thrusters, you won’t get any of your resources back, so be sure to not waste any materials.

How to make a flying machine in Lego Fortnite

Hail the LEGO Fortnite Balloon

Just like with the car, you will need to use the Dynamic Foundation to make any type of flying structure. Using items on anything else just won’t float.

When you attach four balloons to the structure, it’ll start to fly into the sky and fast, so make sure you are standing on the platform with everything you need before placing the balloons. Otherwise, you will lose everything at once.

When you are up in the sky, use Thrusters if you want to fly in one direction, and like with cars and boats, once you destroy them they will be gone for good. You will also need an Activation Switch to activate the thrusters.

As for getting down, you will need to manually destroy two of the balloons in separate corners to safely descend. Destroy more, and you might plummet to your death.