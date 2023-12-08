How to find Blast Powder in LEGO Fortnite

Before you go heading into combat, you’re going to want to be prepared, and LEGO Fortnite has a variety of items that can be used for this preparation. Unfortunately for players, many of them require resources that can be tricky to come by.

Blast Powder is one of those resources that can remain hidden for long durations of playing LEGO Fortnite. That’s because it can only be acquired one way, and randomly stumbling upon this could prove to be tricky.

You’re going to need your explorer’s hat. Here’s what to look for so you can stock up on Blast Powder whenever you run low.

How to get Blast Powder in LEGO Fortnite

You’ll need to be ready to fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get Blast Powder in LEGO Fortnite is by taking out Pirate Skeletons in the beach biome. These mods appear to be the only consistent way to get this resource. Like most mobs, these are commonly found at night.

Blast Powder seems to only be available as a drop from taking out mobs, there is no way to craft it yourself that has been found yet. Furthermore, while some players claim to have found Blast Powder when taking out NPC groups, Pirate Skeletons appear to be the most consistent way to get it so we suggest using this.

Unfortunately for players, these mobs tend to spawn in big groups and they can be tricky to destroy. The good news: All of them that you kill will drop Blast Powder, it seems to be a 100-percent drop chance so that should save you some time.